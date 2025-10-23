Elisa: Inside information: Elisa accelerates strategy execution with transformation programme to achieve EUR 40m annual cost savings

ELISA INSIDE INFORMATION 23 OCTOBER 2025 AT 8:25 AM (EEST)

Elisa is launching a transformation programme to simplify its operations and increase productivity, in line with the strategy of Faster Profitable Growth presented at the Capital Markets Day in March 2025.

"This programme is designed to accelerate the execution of our growth strategy, and to increase our agility and speed of operations, while simultaneously taking swift action to improve our competitiveness in the current market environment. The actions we are taking will ensure that we achieve our medium-term revenue and EBITDA targets", says Elisa's CEO, Topi Manner.

The programme aims to achieve annual cost savings of approximately EUR 40 million, and majority is estimated to begin from the first quarter of 2026.

In line with the transformation programme Elisa is planning organisational streamlining and process optimisation, which may lead to personnel reductions. The transformation programme also includes reductions of outsourced services and procurement efficiency improvements. The related change planning negotiations in Finland, and similar processes in other operating countries, will be initiated according to local practices. The planned changes may lead to a reduction of approximately up to 450 positions, of which up to 400 in Finland. The change planning negotiations are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

