Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 615402 | ISIN: FI0009007884 | Ticker-Symbol: EIA
Tradegate
23.10.25 | 11:13
41,480 Euro
-5,68 % -2,500
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ELISA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELISA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,18041,26011:35
41,20041,24011:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2025 07:30 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elisa: Inside information: Elisa accelerates strategy execution with transformation programme to achieve EUR 40m annual cost savings

ELISA INSIDE INFORMATION 23 OCTOBER 2025 AT 8:25 AM (EEST)

Elisa is launching a transformation programme to simplify its operations and increase productivity, in line with the strategy of Faster Profitable Growth presented at the Capital Markets Day in March 2025.

"This programme is designed to accelerate the execution of our growth strategy, and to increase our agility and speed of operations, while simultaneously taking swift action to improve our competitiveness in the current market environment. The actions we are taking will ensure that we achieve our medium-term revenue and EBITDA targets", says Elisa's CEO, Topi Manner.

The programme aims to achieve annual cost savings of approximately EUR 40 million, and majority is estimated to begin from the first quarter of 2026.

In line with the transformation programme Elisa is planning organisational streamlining and process optimisation, which may lead to personnel reductions. The transformation programme also includes reductions of outsourced services and procurement efficiency improvements. The related change planning negotiations in Finland, and similar processes in other operating countries, will be initiated according to local practices. The planned changes may lead to a reduction of approximately up to 450 positions, of which up to 400 in Finland. The change planning negotiations are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Elisa's Q3 Interim Report 2025

Elisa will publish its Q3 2025 Interim Report today, 23 October 2025 at approximately 8:30 am EEST (6:30 am UK time). An international conference call for analysts and investors will be held on the same day at 12:00 noon EEST.

ELISA CORPORATION

Vesa Sahivirta
IR Director
tel. +358 50 520 5555

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
elisa.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.