Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB: SEB's results for the third quarter 2025

Stockholm 23 October 2025

SEB's operating profit for the third quarter 2025 amounted to SEK 9.7bn, with a return on equity of 14.0 per cent, a CET1 capital ratio of 18.2 per cent, and a capital buffer of 360 basis points.

"We reported a solid result in a seasonally slower and less volatile market. Net interest income increased marginally, and net flows of assets under management continued to be positive. The customer activity in Corporate & Investment Banking was slower due to the summer months, although Investment Banking showed resilience," says SEB's President and CEO Johan Torgeby.

In Sweden, the economy remained subdued, with household consumption remaining weak. Given an expansionary monetary policy and expectations of a more active fiscal policy in 2026, the economic outlook for Sweden has improved.

"In this environment, SEB has an important role to play in supporting our customers with responsible advice and access to capital," says Johan Torgeby.



Income statement Q3 Q2 Q3 Jan-Sep Full-year SEK m 2025 2025 % 2024 % 2025 2024 % 2024 Total operating income 18 664 19 559 -5 20 908 -11 58 045 61 901 -6 81 887 Total operating expenses 7 921 7 982 -1 7 718 3 24 144 22 260 8 30 949 Net expected credit losses 203 295 -31 393 -48 1 161 509 128 886 Imposed levies 822 882 -7 979 -16 2 668 3 158 -16 4 009 Operating profit 9 719 10 400 -7 11 818 -18 30 072 35 974 -16 46 043 NET PROFIT 7 677 8 253 -7 9 454 -19 23 754 28 373 -16 35 865 Return on equity, % 14,0 15,0 17,0 14,1 17,2 16,2 Basic earnings per share, SEK 3,87 4,13 4,63 11,89 13,80 17,51

This disclosure contains information that SEB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23-10-2025 06:30 CET.

