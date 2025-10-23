Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025
WKN: 859768 | ISIN: SE0000148884 | Ticker-Symbol: SEBA
Tradegate
23.10.25 | 09:14
16,800 Euro
+1,24 % +0,205
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,59016,59511:38
16,59016,59511:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2025 06:30 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB: SEB's results for the third quarter 2025

Stockholm 23 October 2025

SEB's operating profit for the third quarter 2025 amounted to SEK 9.7bn, with a return on equity of 14.0 per cent, a CET1 capital ratio of 18.2 per cent, and a capital buffer of 360 basis points.

"We reported a solid result in a seasonally slower and less volatile market. Net interest income increased marginally, and net flows of assets under management continued to be positive. The customer activity in Corporate & Investment Banking was slower due to the summer months, although Investment Banking showed resilience," says SEB's President and CEO Johan Torgeby.

In Sweden, the economy remained subdued, with household consumption remaining weak. Given an expansionary monetary policy and expectations of a more active fiscal policy in 2026, the economic outlook for Sweden has improved.

"In this environment, SEB has an important role to play in supporting our customers with responsible advice and access to capital," says Johan Torgeby.

Income statement
Q3 Q2 Q3 Jan-Sep Full-year
SEK m20252025 % 2024% 20252024% 2024
Total operating income18 66419 559-520 908-1158 04561 901-681 887
Total operating expenses7 9217 982-17 718324 14422 260830 949
Net expected credit losses203295-31393-481 161509128886
Imposed levies822882-7979-162 6683 158-164 009
Operating profit9 71910 400-711 818-1830 07235 974-1646 043
NET PROFIT7 6778 253-79 454-1923 75428 373-1635 865
Return on equity, %14,015,017,014,117,216,2
Basic earnings per share, SEK3,874,134,6311,8913,8017,51

This disclosure contains information that SEB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23-10-2025 06:30 CET.

For further information, contact:
Christoffer Malmer, CFO
+46 771 62 10 00

Pawel Wyszynski, Head of Investor Relations
+46 70 462 2111
pawel.wyszynski@seb.se

Petter Brunnberg, Head of Media Relations & External Communication
+46 70 763 5166
petter.brunnberg@seb.se

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group with international reach. We exist to positively shape the future with responsible advice and capital, today and for generations to come. By partnering with our customers, we want to be a leading catalyst in the transition to a more sustainable world. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, we have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in our presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 19,000 employees. At 30 September 2025, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 4,033bn while assets under management totalled SEK 2,820bn. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
