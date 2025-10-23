BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q3-25 Results

Q3-25 Orders Up 36.5% vs. Q2-25. Revenue and Net Income of € 132.7 Million and € 25.3 Million, Respectively
YTD-25 Revenue and Net Income of € 425.0 Million and € 88.8 Million, Respectively
New € 60 Million Share Repurchase Program Initiated
DUIVEN, the Netherlands, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the "Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC markets: BESIY), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced its results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025.
Key Highlights Q3-25
- Revenue of € 132.7 million decreased by 10.4% vs. Q2-25 and was at the midpoint of guidance. Revenue decreased 15.3% vs. Q3-24 principally due to the ongoing industry downturn
- In contrast, orders of € 174.7 million increased by 36.5% vs. Q2-25 and 15.1% vs. Q3-24 principally due to a significant increase in bookings by Asian subcontractors for 2.5D datacenter and photonics applications
- Besi's gross margin of 62.2% exceeded guidance. It decreased by 1.1 points vs. Q2-25 and 2.5 points vs. Q3-24 due primarily to adverse forex effects from the decline of the USD vs. the euro
- Net income of € 25.3 million decreased by 21.2% vs. Q2-25 and 45.9% vs. Q3-24 due principally to lower revenue and gross margins realized. Besi's Q3-25 net margin decreased to 19.0% vs. 21.6% in Q2-25 and 29.9% in Q3-24
- Cash and deposits at September 30, 2025 increased by € 28.4 million vs. June 30, 2025, principally due to increased cash flow generated from operations
Key Highlights YTD-25
- Revenue of € 425.0 million decreased by 6.4% vs. YTD-24 principally due to ongoing weakness in mainstream assembly markets, particularly for mobile and automotive applications, partially offset by increased shipments to Asian subcontractors for data center applications and increased shipments of hybrid bonding systems
- Orders of € 434.6 million were down 6.5% vs. YTD-24 primarily due to lower bookings for hybrid bonding and mobile applications, partially offset by increased die attach orders by Asian subcontractors for AI related computing applications
- Gross margin of 63.1% decreased by 2.5 points vs. YTD-24 primarily due to adverse forex effects
- Net income of € 88.8 million decreased by € 33.9 million, or 27.6%, vs. YTD-24 primarily due to lower revenue and gross margin and higher interest expense. Similarly, Besi's net margin decreased to 20.9% versus 27.0% in YTD-24
Q4-25 Outlook
- Revenue is expected to increase by 15-25% vs. the € 132.7 million reported in Q3-25 due to increased bookings levels
- Gross margin is expected to range between 61-63% vs. the 62.2% realized in Q3-25
- Operating expenses are expected to increase by 5-10% vs. the € 48.5 million reported in Q3-25 due to increased R&D expenses
|(€ millions, except EPS)
|Q3-2025
|Q2-2025
|?
|Q3-2024
|?
|YTD-2025
|YTD-2024
|?
|Revenue
|132.7
|148.1
|-10.4%
|156.6
|-15.3%
|425.0
|454.1
|-6.4%
|Orders
|174.7
|128.0
|+36.5%
|151.8
|+15.1%
|434.6
|464.8
|-6.5%
|Gross Margin
|62.2%
|63.3%
|-1.1pts
|64.7%
|-2.5pts
|63.1%
|65.6%
|-2.5pts
|Operating Income
|34.1
|43.5
|-21.6%
|55.1
|-38.1%
|116.8
|145.0
|-19.4%
|Net Income
|25.3
|32.1
|-21.2%
|46.8
|-45.9%
|88.8
|122.7
|-27.6%
|Net Margin
|19.0%
|21.6%
|-2.6%pts
|29.9%
|-10.9pts
|20.9%
|27.0%
|-6.1pts
|EPS (basic)
|0.32
|0.40
|-20.0%
|0.59
|-45.8%
|1.12
|1.56
|-28.2%
|EPS (diluted)
|0.32
|0.40
|-20.0%
|0.59
|-45.8%
|1.12
|1.55
|-27.7%
|Net Cash and Deposits
|-7.8
|-36.0
|-78.3%
|110.7
|-107.0%
|-7.8
|110.7
|-107.0%
Richard W. Blickman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Besi, commented:
"Besi reported Q3-25 revenue and operating results within prior guidance in an assembly equipment market showing early signs of recovery. Order levels improved significantly in Q3-25 with bookings of € 174.7 million increasing by 36.5% and 15.1% versus Q2-25 and Q3-24, respectively. For the quarter, revenue decreased by 10.4% and 15.3% versus Q2-25 and Q3-24, respectively, reflecting continued weakness in mainstream assembly markets, particularly for mobile and automotive applications, and lower hybrid bonding revenue. Operating income was higher than anticipated due to gross margin and operating expense development slightly better than forecast.
The improved order outlook this quarter was principally due to a broad-based increase in die attach bookings by Asian subcontractors for 2.5D data center applications and renewed capacity purchases by leading photonics customers. We also noticed improvement in more mainstream electronics and automotive applications. A push out to Q4-25 of certain anticipated hybrid bonding bookings limited even stronger order development during the quarter. Progress on our wafer level assembly activities continued with new customers/orders received for both Besi's hybrid bonding and TC Next systems in Q3-25.
Besi's results for the first nine months of 2025 reflected similar trends experienced in Q3-25 with revenue of € 425.0 million and orders of € 434.6 million decreasing by 6.4% and 6.5%, respectively, versus the comparable period of the prior year. In general, weakness in mobile and automotive applications this year has been partially offset by significantly increased die attach orders by Asian subcontractors for AI related computing applications. Year to date 2025 net income of € 88.8 million decreased by 27.6% versus the comparable 2024 period primarily due to lower revenue, lower gross margins realized primarily as a result of adverse forex effects and higher interest expense, net, related to our Senior Note issuance in July 2024.
Liquidity remained strong with cash and deposits of € 518.6 million at September 30, 2025 increasing by € 28.4 million, or 5.8%, versus June 30, 2025 due to cash flow from operations more than doubling versus Q2-25. In addition, we completed our € 100 million share buyback program in October 2025 and authorized a new € 60 million share repurchase program with an anticipated completion date of October 2026.
The outlook for Besi's business has significantly improved based on Q3-25 order trends and continued order momentum to date in Q4-25. The improved outlook reflects increased demand for advanced packaging capacity necessary to support the rapid expansion of datacenters, software and next generation semiconductor devices required by the industry's leading AI players. Advanced packaging is one of the key ways to achieve AI system differentiation, develop innovative consumer edge AI devices and provide the most energy-efficient datacenter performance.
For Q4-25, we anticipate that revenue will increase by approximately 15-25% versus Q3-25 due to increased bookings levels. Besi's gross margin is anticipated to range between 61-63%. Operating expenses are expected to increase by 5-10% versus Q3-25 due primarily to higher R&D expenses."
Share Repurchase Activity
During the quarter, Besi spent € 23.1 million to repurchase approximately 192,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of € 119.94 per share. At September 30, 2025, € 95.3 million of the current € 100 million share repurchase authorization had been used to repurchase approximately 837,000 ordinary shares at an average price of € 113.80 per share. At such date, Besi held approximately 2.2 million shares in treasury, equivalent to 2.7% of shares outstanding.
On October 21, 2025, Besi completed its € 100 million share repurchase program by means of the following transactions:
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
(in euro)
|Total repurchased value
(in euro)
|17-Oct-25
|2,460
|142.26
|349,968.95
|20-Oct-25
|2,441
|143.28
|349,741.60
|21-Oct-25
|696
|144.24
|100,388.12
Under this program, a total of 870,825 shares were repurchased at an average price of € 114.83 per share. Details are available on Besi's website.
New € 60 Million Share Repurchase Program
Besi will initiate a new € 60 million share repurchase program effective October 24, 2025. The program is aimed at general capital reduction purposes and to help offset dilution related to Besi's Convertible Notes and shares issued under employee stock plans. It will be funded using Besi's available cash resources and is expected to be completed by October 2026. At present, Besi has authority until October 23, 2026, to purchase up to 10% of its shares issued, or 8.1 million shares.
The program will be executed in accordance with industry best practices and in compliance with European buyback rules and regulations and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. The program will be managed by an independent brokerage firm. All purchases will be executed through Euronext Amsterdam and Multilateral Trading Facilities as defined by the Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of May 15, 2014 on markets in financial instruments and subject to the rules of the relevant Exchange.
|Important Dates
|• Publication Q4/full year 2025 results
|February 19, 2026
|• Publication Q1-2026 results
|April 23, 2026
|• Besi's 2026 AGM
|April 23, 2026
Basis of Presentation
The accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the European Union. Reference is made to the Summary of Significant Accounting Policies to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements as included in our 2024 Annual Report, which is available on www.besi.com.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements about management's future expectations, plans and prospects of our business that constitute forward-looking statements, which are found in various places throughout the press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to expectations of orders, net sales, product shipments, expenses, timing of purchases of assembly equipment by customers, gross margins, operating results and capital expenditures. The use of words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "can", "intend", "believes", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "forecast", "will", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The financial guidance set forth under the heading "Outlook" contains such forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, including any inability to maintain continued demand for our products; failure of anticipated orders to materialize or postponement or cancellation of orders, generally without charges; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; the extent and duration of the COVID-19 and other global pandemics and the associated adverse impacts on the global economy, financial markets, global supply chains and our operations as well as those of our customers and suppliers; failure to develop new and enhanced products and introduce them at competitive price levels; failure to adequately decrease costs and expenses as revenues decline; loss of significant customers, including through industry consolidation or the emergence of industry alliances; lengthening of the sales cycle; acts of terrorism and violence; disruption or failure of our information technology systems; consolidation activity and industry alliances in the semiconductor industry that may result in further increased customer concentration, inability to forecast demand and inventory levels for our products; the integrity of product pricing and protection of our intellectual property in foreign jurisdictions; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, conflict minerals regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, associated with substantial foreign customers, suppliers and foreign manufacturing operations, particularly to the extent occurring in the Asia Pacific region where we have a substantial portion of our production facilities; potential instability in foreign capital markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our diverse operations; any inability to attract and retain skilled personnel, including as a result of restrictions on immigration, travel or the availability of visas for skilled technology workers.
In addition, the United States and other countries have recently levied tariffs and taxes on certain goods and could significantly increase or impose new tariffs on a broad array of goods. They have imposed, and may continue to impose, new trade restrictions and export regulations. Increased or new tariffs and additional taxes, including any retaliatory measures, trade restrictions and export regulations, could negatively impact end-user demand and customer investment in semiconductor equipment, increase Besi's supply chain complexity and manufacturing costs, decrease margins, reduce the competitiveness of our products or restrict our ability to sell products, provide services or purchase necessary equipment and supplies. Any or all of the foregoing factor could have a material and adverse effect on our business, results of operations or financial condition. In addition, investors should consider those additional risk factors set forth in Besi's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other key factors that could adversely affect our businesses and financial performance contained in our filings and reports, including our statutory consolidated statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(€ thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|132,731
|156,570
|424,977
|454,060
|Cost of sales
|50,110
|55,325
|156,943
|156,276
|Gross profit
|82,621
|101,245
|268,034
|297,784
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|28,340
|27,318
|91,927
|97,473
|Research and development expenses
|20,187
|18,874
|59,260
|55,296
|Total operating expenses
|48,527
|46,192
|151,187
|152,769
|Operating income
|34,094
|55,053
|116,847
|145,015
|Financial expense, net
|5,128
|1,560
|13,780
|3,194
|Income before taxes
|28,966
|53,493
|103,067
|141,821
|Income tax expense
|3,686
|6,719
|14,231
|19,123
|Net income
|25,280
|46,774
|88,836
|122,698
|Net income per share - basic
|0.32
|0.59
|1.12
|1.56
|Net income per share - diluted
|0.32
|0.59
|1.12
|1.55
|Number of shares used in computing per share amounts:
|- basic
|79,053,456
|79,630,787
|79,154,770
|78,701,287
|- diluted1
|81,171,504
|81,876,505
|81,326,814
|81,978,112
______________________
1) The calculation of diluted income per share assumes the exercise of equity settled share based payments and the conversion of all Convertible Notes outstanding
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(€ thousands)
|September 30,2025 (unaudited)
|June
30, 2025
(unaudited)
|March
31, 2025
(unaudited)
|December
31, 2024
(audited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|348,561
|330,170
|405,736
|342,319
|Deposits
|170,000
|160,000
|280,000
|330,000
|Trade receivables
|150,136
|178,615
|170,440
|181,862
|Inventories
|103,896
|96,977
|103,836
|103,285
|Other current assets
|46,546
|53,821
|46,099
|40,927
|Total current assets
|819,139
|819,583
|1,006,111
|998,393
|Property, plant and equipment
|52,548
|51,089
|42,868
|44,773
|Right of use assets
|14,131
|13,799
|15,161
|15,726
|Goodwill
|44,840
|44,857
|45,610
|46,010
|Other intangible assets
|104,585
|103,933
|98,622
|96,677
|Investment property
|5,163
|5,206
|-
|-
|Deferred tax assets
|26,683
|27,494
|29,240
|31,567
|Other non-current assets
|1,299
|1,303
|1,347
|1,330
|Total non-current assets
|249,249
|247,681
|232,848
|236,083
|Total assets
|1,068,388
|1,067,264
|1,238,959
|1,234,476
|Bank overdraft
|-
|-
|840
|776
|Current portion of long-term debt
|-
|-
|-
|2,042
|Trade payables
|50,774
|47,458
|46,598
|52,630
|Other current liabilities
|91,654
|95,530
|111,170
|111,531
|Total current liabilities
|142,428
|142,988
|158,608
|166,979
|Long-term debt
|526,388
|526,184
|525,493
|525,653
|Lease liabilities
|11,467
|10,873
|11,770
|12,350
|Deferred tax liabilities
|10,009
|10,523
|10,416
|10,320
|Other non-current liabilities
|16,934
|19,915
|19,328
|17,910
|Total non-current liabilities
|564,798
|567,495
|567,007
|566,233
|Total equity
|361,162
|356,781
|513,344
|501,264
|Total liabilities and equity
|1,068,388
|1,067,264
|1,238,959
|1,234,476
|Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
|(€ thousands)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Income before income tax
|28,966
|53,493
|103,067
|141,821
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,051
|7,388
|23,816
|21,181
|Share based payment expense
|3,708
|3,400
|12,491
|27,216
|Financial expense, net
|5,128
|1,560
|13,780
|3,194
|Changes in working capital
|19,278
|6,031
|6,134
|(43,914)
|Interest (paid) received
|(4,101)
|2,156
|(3,262)
|7,218
|Income tax paid
|(2,270)
|(1,996)
|(25,833)
|(19,513)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|59,760
|72,032
|130,193
|137,203
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(1,127)
|(2,099)
|(14,624)
|(10,965)
|Capitalized development expenses
|(6,364)
|(4,415)
|(20,421)
|(13,990)
|Acquisition of investment property
|-
|-
|(5,206)
|-
|Repayments of (investments in) deposits
|(10,000)
|(200,000)
|160,000
|(105,000)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(17,491)
|(206,514)
|119,749
|(129,955)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from (payments of) bank lines of credit
|-
|-
|(776)
|-
|Proceeds from (payments of) debt
|-
|-
|(2,042)
|-
|Proceeds from notes
|-
|350,000
|-
|350,000
|Transaction costs related to notes
|-
|(6,395)
|-
|(6,395)
|Payments of lease liabilities
|(886)
|(1,080)
|(3,111)
|(3,186)
|Purchase of treasury shares
|(23,107)
|(27,829)
|(65,892)
|(57,418)
|Dividends paid to shareholders
|-
|-
|(172,811)
|(171,534)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(23,993)
|314,696
|(244,632)
|111,467
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|18,276
|180,214
|5,310
|118,715
|Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|115
|-
|932
|256
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|330,170
|127,234
|342,319
|188,477
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|348,561
|307,448
|348,561
|307,448
|Supplemental Information (unaudited)
(€ millions, unless stated otherwise)*
|REVENUE
|Q3-2025
|Q2-2025
|Q1-2025
|Q4-2024
|Q3-2024
|Q2-2024
|Q1-2024
|Per geography:
|China
|54.5
|41
|%
|37.5
|25
|%
|40.5
|28
|%
|42.8
|28
|%
|45.5
|29
|%
|57.5
|38
|%
|58.5
|40
|%
|Asia Pacific (excl. China)
|54.3
|41
|%
|66.1
|45
|%
|56.3
|39
|%
|53.5
|35
|%
|51.6
|33
|%
|54.1
|36
|%
|43.6
|30
|%
|EU / USA / Other
|23.9
|18
|%
|44.5
|30
|%
|47.3
|33
|%
|57.1
|37
|%
|59.5
|38
|%
|39.6
|26
|%
|44.2
|30
|%
|Total
|132.7
|100
|%
|148.1
|100
|%
|144.1
|100
|%
|153.4
|100
|%
|156.6
|100
|%
|151.2
|100
|%
|146.3
|100
|%
|ORDERS
|Q3-2025
|Q2-2025
|Q1-2025
|Q4-2024
|Q3-2024
|Q2-2024
|Q1-2024
|Per geography:
|China
|65.6
|38
|%
|44.4
|35
|%
|39.7
|30
|%
|40.4
|33
|%
|45.4
|30
|%
|43.3
|23
|%
|51.1
|40
|%
|Asia Pacific (excl. China)
|80.1
|46
|%
|60.7
|47
|%
|51.7
|39
|%
|38.8
|32
|%
|69.3
|46
|%
|72.0
|39
|%
|45.0
|35
|%
|EU / USA / Other
|29.0
|16
|%
|22.9
|18
|%
|40.5
|31
|%
|42.7
|35
|%
|37.1
|24
|%
|69.9
|38
|%
|31.6
|25
|%
|Total
|174.7
|100
|%
|128.0
|100
|%
|131.9
|100
|%
|121.9
|100
|%
|151.8
|100
|%
|185.2
|100
|%
|127.7
|100
|%
|Per customer type:
|IDM
|70.6
|40
|%
|71.9
|56
|%
|48.1
|36
|%
|61.2
|50
|%
|84.5
|56
|%
|122.4
|66
|%
|53.5
|42
|%
|Foundries/Subcontractors
|104.1
|60
|%
|56.1
|44
|%
|83.8
|64
|%
|60.7
|50
|%
|67.3
|44
|%
|62.8
|34
|%
|74.2
|58
|%
|Total
|174.7
|100
|%
|128.0
|100
|%
|131.9
|100
|%
|121.9
|100
|%
|151.8
|100
|%
|185.2
|100
|%
|127.7
|100
|%
|HEADCOUNT
|Sep 30, 2025
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Dec 31, 2024
|Sep 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Fixed staff (FTE)
|1,840
|88
|%
|1,831
|88
|%
|1,820
|88
|%
|1,812
|93
|%
|1,807
|87
|%
|1,783
|86
|%
|1,760
|88
|%
|Temporary staff (FTE)
|245
|12
|%
|239
|12
|%
|251
|12
|%
|134
|7
|%
|271
|13
|%
|279
|14
|%
|236
|12
|%
|Total
|2,085
|100
|%
|2,070
|100
|%
|2,071
|100
|%
|1,946
|100
|%
|2,078
|100
|%
|2,062
|100
|%
|1,996
|100
|%
|OTHER FINANCIAL DATA
|Q3-2025
|Q2-2025
|Q1-2025
|Q4-2024
|Q3-2024
|Q2-2024
|Q1-2024
|Gross profit
|82.6
|62.2
|%
|93.7
|63.3
|%
|91.7
|63.6
|%
|98.2
|64.0
|%
|101.2
|64.7
|%
|98.3
|65.0
|%
|98.3
|67.2
|%
|Selling, general and admin expenses:
|As reported
|28.3
|21.3
|%
|30.6
|20.7
|%
|33.0
|22.9
|%
|28.6
|18.6
|%
|27.3
|17.4
|%
|30.5
|20.2
|%
|39.6
|27.1
|%
|Share-based compensation expense
|(3.7
|)
|-2.8
|%
|-4.3
|-2.9
|%
|-4.4
|-3.1
|%
|-2.9
|-1.8
|%
|(3.4
|)
|-2.1
|%
|(6.9
|)
|-4.6
|%
|(16.9
|)
|-11.6
|%
|SG&A expenses as adjusted
|24.6
|18.5
|%
|26.3
|17.8
|%
|28.6
|19.8
|%
|25.7
|16.8
|%
|23.9
|15.3
|%
|23.6
|15.6
|%
|22.7
|15.5
|%
|Research and development expenses:
|As reported
|20.2
|15.2
|%
|19.6
|13.2
|%
|19.5
|13.5
|%
|19.0
|12.4
|%
|18.9
|12.1
|%
|18.5
|12.2
|%
|17.9
|12.2
|%
|Capitalization of R&D charges
|6.4
|4.8
|%
|7.3
|4.9
|%
|6.7
|4.6
|%
|5.4
|3.5
|%
|4.4
|2.8
|%
|4.9
|3.2
|%
|4.7
|3.2
|%
|Amortization of intangibles
|(5.6
|)
|-4.2
|%
|-3.9
|-2.6
|%
|-3.7
|-2.5
|%
|-3.9
|-2.5
|%
|(3.9
|)
|-2.5
|%
|(3.6
|)
|-2.3
|%
|(3.6
|)
|-2.4
|%
|R&D expenses as adjusted
|21.0
|15.8
|%
|23.0
|15.5
|%
|22.5
|15.6
|%
|20.5
|13.4
|%
|19.4
|12.4
|%
|19.8
|13.1
|%
|19.0
|13.0
|%
|Financial expense (income), net:
|Interest income
|(2.7
|)
|-3.4
|-5.0
|-5.1
|(5.2
|)
|(3.0
|)
|(4.0
|)
|Interest expense
|6.1
|6.4
|6.3
|6.1
|5.7
|2.1
|2.8
|Net cost of hedging
|2.4
|2.3
|1.8
|2.0
|1.9
|1.4
|1.6
|Foreign exchange effects, net
|(0.7
|)
|0.4
|-0.1
|0.9
|(0.8
|)
|0.5
|0.2
|Total
|5.1
|5.7
|3.0
|3.9
|1.6
|1.0
|0.6
|Operating income (as % of net sales)
|34.1
|25.7
|%
|43.5
|29.4
|%
|39.3
|27.2
|%
|50.6
|33.0
|%
|55.1
|35.2
|%
|49.3
|32.6
|%
|40.7
|27.8
|%
|EBITDA (as % of net sales)
|43.1
|32.5
|%
|50.9
|34.4
|%
|46.6
|32.3
|%
|58.0
|37.8
|%
|62.4
|39.8
|%
|56.2
|37.2
|%
|47.5
|32.5
|%
|Net income (as % of net sales)
|25.3
|19.0
|%
|32.1
|21.6
|%
|31.5
|21.9
|%
|59.3
|38.6
|%
|46.8
|29.9
|%
|41.9
|27.7
|%
|34.0
|23.2
|%
|Effective tax rate
|12.7
|%
|15.2
|%
|13.2
|%
|-27.0
|%
|12.6
|%
|13.0
|%
|15.3
|%
|Income per share
|Basic
|0.32
|0.40
|0.40
|0.75
|0.59
|0.53
|0.44
|Diluted
|0.32
|0.40
|0.40
|0.74
|0.59
|0.53
|0.44
|Average shares outstanding (basic)
|79,053,456
|79,184,703
|79,228,071
|79,402,192
|79,630,787
|79,281,533
|77,181,326
|Shares repurchased
|Amount
|23.1
|20.7
|22.1
|22.4
|27.8
|14.8
|14.8
|Number of shares
|192,461
|195,647
|186,869
|198,450
|230,807
|105,042
|101,049
|Gross cash
|518.6
|490.2
|685.7
|672.3
|637.4
|257.2
|447.1
|Net cash
|(7.8
|)
|(36.0
|)
|159.4
|143.8
|110.7
|74.4
|180.9
*Totals may not add up exactly due to rounding.