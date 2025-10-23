Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Lang & Schwarz
23.10.25 | 11:27
0,053 Euro
-100,00 % -0,053
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0480,05811:28
Dow Jones News
23.10.2025 10:33 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: Restructuring Update

DJ Petrofac Limited: RESTRUCTURING UPDATE 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: RESTRUCTURING UPDATE 
23-Oct-2025 / 09:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   
23 October 2025 

RESTRUCTURING UPDATE 
  
 
Further to its announcement on 21 October, Petrofac confirms it has received notification from TenneT terminating its 
scope of work on the 2GW programme with immediate effect.  
 
Having carefully assessed the impact of TenneT's decision, the Board has determined that the Restructuring, which had 
last week reached an advanced stage, is no longer deliverable in its current form. 
 
The Group is in close and constant dialogue with its key creditors and other stakeholders as it actively pursues 
alternative options for the Group. In the meantime, Petrofac remains focused on serving its clients and maintaining  
operational capability and delivery of services across its businesses. 
 
Further information will be shared in due course.  
 
ENDS 
 
For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac Limited 
 
+44 (0) 207 811 4900 

Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications 
 
sophie.reid@petrofac.com 

Teneo (for Petrofac) 
 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
 
petrofac@teneo.com 

NOTES TO EDITORS 

Petrofac 

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,300 employees based across 31 offices globally. 

Petrofac is listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC) trading in Petrofac shares is currently suspended pending 
publication of the Groups Full Year 2024 Audited Accounts. 

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  406018 
EQS News ID:  2217578 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2025 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
