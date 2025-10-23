LTR Pharma is a clinical- and commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering intranasal drug delivery with lead product SPONTAN, a first-in-class nasal spray for erectile dysfunction (ED). LTR has achieved compelling clinical validation, with SPONTAN demonstrating 470% faster absorption compared to oral PDE5 inhibitors such as vardenafil (Levitra) and sildenafil (Viagra), reaching peak concentration in c 12 minutes versus 56 minutes for the more traditional oral tablets. With early access having commenced in Australia and its FDA regulatory pathway progressing, LTR is expanding the application of its intranasal platform. Strategic diversifications into ROXUS (US personalised medicine) and OROFLOW (oesophageal motility disorders) position LTR to capture further value across multiple billion-dollar markets. Management estimates that its end-FY25 cash position (A$31.8m) should provide a runway through FY26.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...