Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results And Adjusts And Narrows 2025 Guidance

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) today reported its financial and operating results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025.

Management Comments

"We are pleased with our 2025 business plan progress highlighted by achieving the midpoint of our speculative revenue target and many of our operating objectives," said Gerard H. Sweeney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brandywine Realty Trust. "We continue to have one of the office sectors lowest forward lease expiration schedule with only 4.9% of revenues expiring through 2026. The pipeline for our commercial development projects remains strong at 1.6 million square feet with 75,000 in active lease negotiations. Our two residential developments, Solaris at Uptown ATX and Avira at Schuylkill Yards are both 99% leased. Liquidity remains in excellent shape with no outstanding balance on our $600 million unsecured line of credit and $75 million of cash on hand. We recently issued $300 million of 5 year unsecured notes at 6.125% and used the majority of those proceeds to prepay a $245 million secured loan scheduled to mature in February 2028. As a result we unencumbered approximately $45 million of net operating income and, once again, have a fully unencumbered wholly owned operating portfolio. This early prepayment will generate a fourth quarter earnings charge approximating $12.3 million or $0.07 per share. As a first step in recapitalizing our development joint ventures, we acquired our partner's preferred equity interest in 3025 JFK for $70.5 million. Our 2025 business plan contemplated proceeding with recapitalizing several projects once stabilization occurred and capital market conditions improved. While we believe additional recapitalizations will occur, the timing of those transactions has been delayed. We are revising and narrowing our 2025 FFO guidance range to $0.51 to $0.53 per share to reflect the $0.07 per share prepayment charge and the impact of the development recapitalization occurring in late 2025 or 2026."

Third Quarter Highlights

Financial Results

Net loss available to common shareholders: $(26.2) million, or $(0.15) per share.

Funds from Operations (FFO): $28.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.





Portfolio Results

Core Portfolio: 88.8% occupied and 90.4% leased.

New and Renewal Leases Signed: 164,000 square feet in our wholly-owned portfolio and 343,000 square feet including our joint ventures.

Tenant Retention Ratio: 68%.

Rental Rate Mark-to-Market: Decreased (1.8)% on an accrual basis and (4.8)% on a cash basis.

Same Store NOI: Increased 1.4% on an accrual basis and 2.1% on a cash basis.





Disposition Activity

On August 25, 2025, we completed the sale of a 223,000 square foot property located in Austin, Texas for a gross sales price of $55.1 million, or $247 per square foot. The property was 70% occupied at the time of sale.





Joint Venture Activity

In October 2025, we acquired our partners preferred equity interest in 3025 JFK, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for $70.5 million, which was funded with cash-on-hand. In connection with the redemption, we are assuming the existing $178 million secured construction loan that matures in July 2026. As a result of the transaction, 3025 JFK is a wholly owned asset and will be consolidated in our fourth quarter results. The 200,000 square foot office component of 3025 JFK is 92% leased and 24% occupied and the residential component, totaling 326 apartment units, is 98% occupied.





Finance/Capital Markets Activity

On July 23, 2025, we repaid our construction loan related to 155 King of Prussia Road in Radnor, Pennsylvania. The outstanding principal loan balance was $43.6 million and was funded with cash on-hand.

As previously announced, we issued $300 million of 6.125% guaranteed notes due 2031 (the "Notes") in an unwritten public offering. Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing January 15, 2026. The Notes were offered to investors at a price of 100% of their principal amount and closed October 3, 2025. The net proceeds from the offering totaled approximately $296.3 million and were used to repay our consolidated secured debt loan totaling $245 million and were used for general corporate purposes.

On October 6, 2025, we repaid our $245 million secured term loan due February 2028. During the fourth quarter, we will recognize a $12.3 million, or $0.07 per share, loss on debt extinguishment as a result of the repayment. After the repayment, all of our wholly-owned properties are now unencumbered.

As of September 30, 2025, we had no outstanding balance on our $600.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility.

As of September 30, 2025, we had $75.5 million of cash and cash equivalents on-hand.





Results for the Three and Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2025

Net loss allocated to common shareholders totaled $(26.2) million or $(0.15) per share in the third quarter of 2025 compared to a net loss of $(165.5) million or $(0.96) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024. Our 2024 results include impairment losses totaling $(161.4) million, or $(0.93) per share.

FFO available to common shareholders and units in the third quarter of 2025 totaled $28.0 million or $0.16 per diluted share versus $39.8 million or $0.23 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024. Our third quarter 2025 payout ratio ($0.15 common share distribution / $0.16 FFO per diluted share) was 93.8%.

Net loss allocated to common shareholders and units totaled $(142.6) million or $(0.82) per share for the first nine months of 2025 compared to net loss of $(152.3) million or $(0.88) per diluted share in the first nine months of 2024. Our 2025 results include non-cash impairment charges totaling $63.4 million, or $(0.37) per share, related to portfolio assets located in Austin, Texas. Our 2024 results include impairment losses totaling $(167.8) million or $(0.97) per share and one-time, non-cash income related to the reversal of our negative investment balance in an unconsolidated joint venture totaling $53.8 million, or $0.31 per share.

Our FFO available to common shareholders and units for the first nine months of 2025 totaled $78.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share compared to FFO available to common shareholders and units of $119.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2024. Our first nine months 2025 FFO payout ratio ($0.45 common share distribution / $0.44 FFO per diluted share) was 102.3%.

Operating and Leasing Activity

In the third quarter of 2025, our Net Operating Income (NOI), excluding termination revenues, bad debt expense and other income items, increased 1.4% on an accrual basis and increased 2.1% on a cash basis for our 59 same store properties, which were 88.7% and 86.4% occupied on September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

We leased approximately 164,000 square feet and commenced occupancy on 451,000 square feet during the third quarter of 2025. The third quarter occupancy activity includes 257,000 square feet of renewals, 35,000 square feet of expansions and 159,000 square feet of new leases. We have an additional 182,000 square feet of executed new leasing scheduled to commence subsequent to September 30, 2025.

Our tenant retention ratio was 68% in our core portfolio with net absorption of 21,000 square feet during the third quarter of 2025. Third quarter accrual rental rate growth decreased (4.6)% on our renewal leasing and increased 9.3% on new leasing.

At September 30, 2025, our core portfolio of 60 properties comprising 11.3 million square feet was 88.8% occupied and 90.4% leased (reflecting new leases commencing after September 30, 2025) as of October 17, 2025.

Distributions

On September 26, 2025, our Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend distribution of $0.08 per common share that will be paid on October 23, 2025 to shareholders of record as of October 9, 2025.

2025 Earnings and FFO Guidance

Based on current plans and assumptions and subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, we are adjusting our 2025 loss per share guidance from $(0.96) - $(0.90) per share to $(1.05) - $(1.03) per share and our 2025 FFO guidance from $0.60 - $0.66 per diluted share to $0.51 - $0.53 per diluted share. This guidance is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change. The following is a reconciliation of the calculation of 2025 FFO and earnings per diluted share:

Guidance for 2025



Range



Loss per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $(1.05) to $(1.03) Plus: real estate depreciation, amortization 1.19 1.19 Plus: real estate impairment 0.37 0.37 FFO per diluted share $0. 5 1 to $0. 5 3

Our 2025 FFO key operating and capital market assumptions include:

Year-end Core Occupancy Range: 88 - 89%;

Year-end Core Leased Range: 89 - 90%;

Rental Rate Mark-to-Market (accrual): 3.8 - 4.2%;

Rental Rate Mark-to-Market (cash): (2.0) - (1.5)%;

Same Store (accrual) NOI Range: 0 - 1%;

Same Store (cash) NOI Range: 2 - 3%;

Speculative Revenue Target: $27.0 - $28.0 million, $27.3 million achieved;

Tenant Retention Rate Range: 62 - 63%;

Property Acquisition Activity: In October, we acquired 3025 JFK through the redemption of our partners preferred interest for $70.5 million;

Property Sales Activity (excluding land): $72.7 million complete;

Development Starts: One Start; one development start commenced;

Financing Activity: Repaid our $70 million unsecured term loan on the scheduled February 2025 maturity date Repaid our $50.0 million construction loan (scheduled to mature August 2026) Received gross proceeds totaling $159.0 million from an unsecured bond reissuance at a 7.039% yield Issued $300.0 million 5-year unsecured bonds at 6.125% Repaid $245.0 million secured loan with a 5.875% yield and a February 2028 maturity date;

Share Buyback Activity: None; and

Annual earnings and FFO per diluted share based on 179.0 million fully diluted weighted average common shares.





Except as outlined in our 2025 business plan included in the Supplemental Information Package, our estimates do not include (1) possible future gains or losses or the impact on operating results from other possible future property acquisitions or dispositions, (2) the impacts of any other capital markets activity, (3) future write-offs or reinstatements of accounts receivable and accrued rent balances, or (4) future impairment charges. EPS estimates may fluctuate based on several factors, including changes in the recognition of depreciation and amortization expense, impairment losses on depreciable real estate, and any gains or losses associated with disposition activity. Management is not able to assess at this time the potential impact of these factors on projected EPS. By definition, FFO does not include real estate-related depreciation and amortization, impairment losses on depreciable real estate, or gains or losses associated with disposition activities or depreciable real estate. For a complete definition of FFO and statements of the reasons why management believes FFO provides useful information to investors, see page 43 in our third quarter supplement information package. There can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth below.



About Brandywine Realty Trust

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

We expect to host our third quarter conference call on Thursday October 23, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Supplemental Information

We produce supplemental information that includes details regarding the performance of the portfolio, financial information, non-GAAP financial measures, same-store information and other useful information for investors. The supplemental information is available via our website, www.brandywinerealty.com, through the "Investor Relations" section.

Looking Ahead - Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call

We expect to release our fourth quarter 2025 earnings on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 after the market close and expect to host our fourth quarter 2025 conference call on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. We expect to issue a press release in advance of these events to reconfirm the dates and times and provide all related information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "strategy," "expects," "seeks," "believes," "potential," or other similar words. Because such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including our 2025 Guidance and our 2025 Business Plan and expectations for timing and terms of developments, sales and capital activities, are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and not within our control. Such risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, among others: reduced demand for office space and pricing pressures, including from competitors, changes to tenant work patterns that could limit our ability to lease space or set rents at expected levels or that could lead to declines in rent; uncertainty and volatility in capital and credit markets, including changes that reduce availability, and increase costs, of capital or that delay receipt of future debt financings and refinancings; the effect of inflation and interest rate fluctuations, including on the costs of our planned debt financings and refinancings; the potential loss or bankruptcy of tenants or the inability of tenants to meet their rent and other lease obligations; risks of acquisitions and dispositions, including unexpected liabilities and integration costs; delays in completing, and cost overruns incurred in connection with, our developments and redevelopments; disagreements with joint venture partners; unanticipated operating and capital costs; uninsured casualty losses and our ability to obtain adequate insurance, including coverage for terrorist acts; additional asset impairments; our dependence upon certain geographic markets; changes in governmental regulations, tax laws and rates and similar matters; unexpected costs of REIT qualification compliance; costs and disruptions as the result of a cybersecurity incident or other technology disruption; reliance on key personnel; and failure to maintain an effective system of internal control, including internal control over financial reporting. The declaration and payment of future dividends (both timing and amount) is subject to the determination of our Board of Trustees, in its sole discretion, after considering various factors, including our financial condition, historical and forecast operating results, and available cash flow, as well as any applicable laws and contractual covenants and any other relevant factors. Our Board's practice regarding declaration of dividends may be modified at any time and from time to time. Additional information on factors which could impact us and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Measures

We compute our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Although FFO and NOI are non-GAAP financial measures, we believe that FFO and NOI calculations are helpful to shareholders and potential investors and are widely recognized measures of real estate investment trust performance. At the end of this press release, we have provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Funds from Operations (FFO)

We compute FFO in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than us. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (loss) before non-controlling interests and excluding gains (losses) on sales of depreciable operating property, impairment losses on depreciable consolidated real estate, impairment losses on investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures and extraordinary items (computed in accordance with GAAP); plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), and after similar adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures. Net income, the GAAP measure that we believe to be most directly comparable to FFO, includes depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses on property sales, extraordinary items and non-controlling interests. To facilitate a clear understanding of our historical operating results, FFO should be examined in conjunction with net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as presented in the financial statements included elsewhere in this release. FFO does not represent cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) and should not be considered to be an alternative to net income (loss) (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our financial performance or to be an alternative to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions to shareholders. We generally consider FFO and FFO per share to be useful measures for understanding and comparing our operating results because, by excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment losses and real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can differ across owners of similar assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO and FFO per share can help investors compare the operating performance of a company's real estate across reporting periods and to the operating performance of other companies.

Net Operating Income (NOI)

NOI (accrual basis) is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income available to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, plus corporate general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership and losses from early extinguishment of debt, less interest income, development and management income, gains from property dispositions, gains on sale from discontinued operations, gains on early extinguishment of debt, income from discontinued operations, income from unconsolidated joint ventures and non-controlling interest in property partnerships. In some cases we also present NOI on a cash basis, which is NOI after eliminating the effects of straight-lining of rent and deferred market intangible amortization. NOI presented by us may not be comparable to NOI reported by other REITs that define NOI differently. NOI should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of our performance or to cash flows as a measure of the Company's liquidity or its ability to make distributions. We believe NOI is a useful measure for evaluating the operating performance of our properties, as it excludes certain components from net income available to common shareholders in order to provide results that are more closely related to a property's results of operations. We use NOI internally to evaluate the performance of our operating segments and to make decisions about resource allocations. We concluded that NOI provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations, as it reflects only the income and expense items incurred at the property level, as well as the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and development activity on an unlevered basis.

Same Store Properties

In our analysis of NOI, particularly to make comparisons of NOI between periods meaningful, it is important to provide information for properties that were in-service and owned by us throughout each period presented. We refer to properties acquired or placed in-service prior to the beginning of the earliest period presented and owned by us through the end of the latest period presented as Same Store Properties. Same Store Properties therefore exclude properties placed in-service, acquired, repositioned, held for sale or in development or redevelopment after the beginning of the earliest period presented or disposed of prior to the end of the latest period presented. Accordingly, it takes at least one year and one quarter after a property is acquired for that property to be included in Same Store Properties.

Core Portfolio

Our core portfolio is comprised of our wholly-owned properties, excluding any properties currently in development, re-development, recently completed not yet stabilized, re-entitlement or held for sale.

Speculative Revenue

Speculative Revenue represents the amount of rental revenue the company projects to be recorded during the current calendar year from new and renewal leasing activity in its core portfolio that has yet to be executed as of the beginning of the year. This revenue is primarily attributable to the absorption of core portfolio square footage that was either vacant at the beginning of the year or the renewal of existing tenants due to expire during the current year.



BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Real estate investments: Operating properties $ 3,265,410 $ 3,374,780 Accumulated depreciation (1,234,678 ) (1,171,803 ) Right of use asset - operating leases, net 17,957 18,412 Operating real estate investments, net 2,048,689 2,221,389 Construction-in-progress 94,635 94,628 Land held for development 73,395 81,318 Prepaid leasehold interests in land held for development, net 27,762 27,762 Total real estate investments, net 2,244,481 2,425,097 Cash and cash equivalents 75,478 90,229 Restricted cash and escrow 1,050 5,948 Accounts receivable 15,493 12,703 Accrued rent receivable, net of allowance of $424 and $909 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 183,153 184,312 Investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures 594,203 570,455 Deferred costs, net 77,449 84,317 Intangible assets, net 3,845 5,505 Other assets 124,249 113,647 Total assets $ 3,319,401 $ 3,492,213 LIABILITIES AND BENEFICIARIES' EQUITY Secured debt, net $ 243,171 $ 275,338 Unsecured term loan, net 249,288 318,949 Unsecured senior notes, net 1,776,991 1,618,527 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 128,485 129,717 Distributions payable 14,108 26,256 Deferred income, gains and rent 16,041 35,414 Intangible liabilities, net 6,536 7,292 Lease liability - operating leases 23,676 23,546 Other liabilities 14,203 12,587 Total liabilities $ 2,472,499 $ 2,447,626 Brandywine Realty Trust's Equity: Common Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust's beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 400,000,000; 173,699,039 and 172,665,995 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,734 1,724 Additional paid-in-capital 3,198,013 3,182,621 Deferred compensation payable in common shares 23,069 20,456 Common shares in grantor trust, 1,583,000 and 1,221,333 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (23,069 ) (20,456 ) Cumulative earnings 641,936 783,499 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,556 ) 2,521 Cumulative distributions (2,998,577 ) (2,931,730 ) Total Brandywine Realty Trust's equity 841,550 1,038,635 Noncontrolling interests 5,352 5,952 Total beneficiaries' equity $ 846,902 $ 1,044,587 Total liabilities and beneficiaries' equity $ 3,319,401 $ 3,492,213

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Rents $ 114,742 $ 117,958 $ 343,366 $ 354,975 Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing 4,540 6,093 15,242 17,685 Other 2,135 7,731 4,896 10,952 Total revenue 121,417 131,782 363,504 383,612 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 31,412 31,900 96,303 95,532 Real estate taxes 11,647 11,892 34,586 37,019 Third party management expenses 2,350 2,487 7,467 7,456 Depreciation and amortization 43,005 44,301 131,120 133,530 General and administrative expenses 7,841 12,681 34,636 32,726 Provision for impairment - 37,980 63,369 44,407 Total operating expenses 96,255 141,241 367,481 350,670 Gain on sale of real estate Net gain on disposition of real estate 35 - 3,008 - Total gain on sale of real estate 35 - 3,008 - Operating income (loss) 25,197 (9,459 ) (969 ) 32,942 Other income (expense): Interest and investment income 1,238 639 3,274 2,572 Interest expense (32,914 ) (30,561 ) (97,104 ) (85,104 ) Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (1,336 ) (1,247 ) (3,763 ) (3,753 ) Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures (18,183 ) (125,862 ) (43,526 ) (153,957 ) Net gain on real estate venture transactions - 770 183 54,503 Gain on early extinguishment of debt - - - 941 Net loss before income taxes (25,998 ) (165,720 ) (141,905 ) (151,856 ) Income tax provision - - (85 ) (11 ) Net loss (25,998 ) (165,720 ) (141,990 ) (151,867 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 79 500 427 452 Net loss attributable to Brandywine Realty Trust (25,919 ) (165,220 ) (141,563 ) (151,415 ) Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders (313 ) (276 ) (1,064 ) (889 ) Net loss attributable to Common Shareholders of Brandywine Realty Trust $ (26,232 ) $ (165,496 ) $ (142,627 ) $ (152,304 ) PER SHARE DATA Basic loss per Common Share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.96 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.88 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 173,699,312 172,668,731 173,385,330 172,480,325 Diluted loss per Common Share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.96 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.88 ) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 173,699,312 172,668,731 173,385,330 172,480,325

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (26,232 ) $ (165,496 ) $ (142,627 ) $ (152,304 ) Add (deduct): Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - LP units (78 ) (497 ) (426 ) (455 ) Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders 313 276 1,064 889 Net (gain) loss on real estate venture transactions 305 (7,929 ) 107 (61,662 ) Net gain on disposition of real estate (35 ) - (3,008 ) - Provision for impairment - 37,426 63,369 43,853 Company's share of impairment of an unconsolidated real estate venture - 123,376 - 123,376 Depreciation and amortization: Real property 37,786 38,584 114,878 116,069 Leasing costs including acquired intangibles 4,439 4,862 13,842 14,785 Company's share of unconsolidated real estate ventures 11,876 9,636 32,657 35,782 Partners' share of consolidated real estate ventures (6 ) (6 ) (13 ) (6 ) Funds from operations $ 28,368 $ 40,232 $ 79,843 $ 120,327 Funds from operations allocable to unvested restricted shareholders (337 ) (420 ) (1,037 ) (1,306 ) Funds from operations available to common share and unit holders (FFO) $ 28,031 $ 39,812 $ 78,806 $ 119,021 FFO per share - fully diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.23 $ 0.44 $ 0.68 Weighted-average shares/units outstanding - fully diluted 178,984,473 175,997,959 178,630,855 175,238,507 Distributions paid per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 FFO payout ratio (distributions paid per common share/FFO per diluted share) 94 % 65 % 102 % 66 %

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

SAME STORE OPERATIONS - 3rd QUARTER

(unaudited and in thousands)



Of the 63 properties owned by the Company as of September 30, 2025, a total of 59 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 11.1 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. As of September 30, 2025, two properties were recently completed and two properties were in development/redevelopment. The Same Store Properties were 88.7% and 86.4% occupied as of September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Revenue Rents $ 105,854 $ 102,367 Other 300 242 Total revenue 106,154 102,609 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 27,912 26,221 Real estate taxes 10,874 9,983 Net operating income $ 67,368 $ 66,405 Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 1.5 % Net operating income, excluding other items (1) $ 67,003 $ 66,085 Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 1.4 % Net operating income $ 67,368 $ 66,405 Straight line rents & other (45 ) (469 ) Above/below market rent amortization (164 ) (171 ) Amortization of tenant inducements 221 211 Non-cash ground rent expense 235 239 Cash - Net operating income $ 67,615 $ 66,215 Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 2.1 % Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items (1) $ 67,073 $ 65,718 Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 2.1 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Net income (loss): $ (25,998 ) $ (165,720 ) Add/(deduct): Interest and investment income (1,238 ) (639 ) Interest expense 32,914 30,561 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs 1,336 1,247 Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures 18,183 125,862 Net gain on real estate venture transactions - (770 ) Net loss on disposition of real estate (35 ) - Depreciation and amortization 43,005 44,301 General & administrative expenses 7,841 12,681 Provision for impairment - 37,980 Consolidated net operating income 76,008 85,503 Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations (8,640 ) (19,098 ) Same store net operating income $ 67,368 $ 66,405 (1) - Other items represent termination fees and bad debt expense and other income.



BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

SAME STORE OPERATIONS - Nine MONTHS

(unaudited and in thousands)



Of the 63 properties owned by the Company as of September 30, 2025, a total of 59 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 11.1 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. As of September 30, 2025, two properties were recently completed, and two properties were in development/redevelopment. The Same Store Properties were 88.7% and 86.4% occupied as of September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Revenue Rents $ 314,376 $ 307,225 Other 788 662 Total revenue 315,164 307,887 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 84,186 79,468 Real estate taxes 31,330 30,871 Net operating income $ 199,648 $ 197,548 Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 1.1 % Net operating income, excluding other items (1) $ 198,216 $ 197,859 Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 0.2 % Net operating income $ 199,648 $ 197,548 Straight line rents & other 757 (5,848 ) Above/below market rent amortization (492 ) (543 ) Amortization of tenant inducements 666 557 Non-cash ground rent expense 710 722 Cash - Net operating income $ 201,289 $ 192,436 Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 4.6 % Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items (1) $ 199,273 $ 191,977 Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 3.8 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Net income (loss): $ (141,990 ) $ (151,867 ) Add/(deduct): Interest income (3,274 ) (2,572 ) Interest expense 97,104 85,104 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs 3,763 3,753 Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures 43,526 153,957 Net gain on real estate venture transactions (183 ) (54,503 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt - (941 ) Depreciation and amortization 131,120 133,530 General & administrative expenses 34,636 32,726 Income tax provision 85 11 Provision for impairment 63,369 44,407 Consolidated net operating income 225,148 243,605 Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations (25,500 ) (46,057 ) Same store net operating income $ 199,648 $ 197,548 (1) - Other items represent termination fees and bad debt expense and other income.

