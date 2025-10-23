Adastra Group (also known as Adastra Corporation), a global leader in artificial intelligence and data analytics, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Automotive Competency Status. This designation highlights Adastra's track record in helping automakers modernize with scalable, cloud-native AWS technologies.

"This recognition is a testament to our deep industry expertise and commitment to delivering innovative, data-driven solutions that drive measurable impact. With a global presence and multidisciplinary teams across key automotive regions, Adastra is uniquely positioned to support clients worldwide from strategy to execution. From sales-funnel optimization and CRM migration to connected mobility and digital-first customer engagement, we combine AWS technologies, industry expertise, and local insight to help our partners boost efficiency and stay competitive as the landscape evolves."

Cem Bilir, EVP, Automotive Manufacturing Sales, Adastra

As an AWS Automotive Competency Partner, Adastra is recognized for delivering secure, high-performing cloud infrastructure that powers innovation in the automotive sector.

Adastra's European footprint in automotive and manufacturing is central to its success. With deep domain expertise from entities in Germany and the Czech Republic, Adastra works closely with leading OEMs to modernize IT landscapes, optimize business processes such as supply chains, and unlock new business models powered by data and AI on AWS.

Supported by global delivery centers, Adastra's teams bring more than two decades of practical experience across diverse business domains, helping clients meet standards for sustainability, compliance, and digital innovation across the globe.

Key Automotive Use Cases

Adastra supports automotive leaders in modernizing operations and innovating with AWS, including:

Digital Customer Engagement: Enhance brand loyalty and retention by delivering highly personalized experiences. Through AI-driven customer insights, behavioural analysis, and intelligent interactions, automotive leaders can deepen customer relationships, increase satisfaction, and drive repeat sales.

Enhance brand loyalty and retention by delivering highly personalized experiences. Through AI-driven customer insights, behavioural analysis, and intelligent interactions, automotive leaders can deepen customer relationships, increase satisfaction, and drive repeat sales. Sales Growth Funnel Optimization: Accelerate revenue with data-driven sales strategies that optimize the customer journey from lead to conversion. Through advanced analytics and AI-driven customer segmentation, organizations can target the right audiences, anticipate demand shifts, and tailor offers that maximize dealer performance and customer lifetime value. The result: stronger loyalty, sustainable profitability, and a lasting competitive edge.

Accelerate revenue with data-driven sales strategies that optimize the customer journey from lead to conversion. Through advanced analytics and AI-driven customer segmentation, organizations can target the right audiences, anticipate demand shifts, and tailor offers that maximize dealer performance and customer lifetime value. The result: stronger loyalty, sustainable profitability, and a lasting competitive edge. Connected Mobility New Revenue Streams: Use connected vehicle data to create differentiated services and business models. From enabling personalized mobility experiences to developing innovative marketing and revenue opportunities, data-driven insights help automotive companies stay ahead in an evolving marketplace.

Use connected vehicle data to create differentiated services and business models. From enabling personalized mobility experiences to developing innovative marketing and revenue opportunities, data-driven insights help automotive companies stay ahead in an evolving marketplace. CRM Migration to Salesforce: Seamlessly migrate legacy reports and data from on-premises systems to a modern AWS and Tableau platform, enabling improved analytics, reporting capabilities, and business agility.

Seamlessly migrate legacy reports and data from on-premises systems to a modern AWS and Tableau platform, enabling improved analytics, reporting capabilities, and business agility. Reducing Manual Workload for Agents: Automate case processing through Salesforce and AWS, covering a significant portion of reported cases to reduce agent workload and improve operational efficiency.

Learn more about our automotive expertise: https://adastracorp.com/industries/automotive/

Discover our collaboration with AWS: https://adastracorp.com/aws-services-and-solutions/

About Adastra

Adastra is a global leader in AI and data-driven transformation, helping organizations lead with artificial intelligence-responsibly, strategically, and at scale. With over 25 years of experience, Adastra empowers enterprise clients to unlock business value through data innovation, operational excellence, and smart customer engagement.

Trusted by some of the world's most prominent brands, Adastra delivers end-to-end solutions grounded in thoughtful strategy, robust governance, and deep technical expertise. From defining vision to ensuring execution, Adastra guides organizations through every stage of their AI, data and cloud journey-building future-ready capabilities and delivering measurable, lasting impact.

Adastra serves clients across key industries including financial services, automotive, manufacturing, technology, media and telecom (TMT), healthcare, retail, and professional services. The company employs more than 2,000 professionals across several market facing and global delivery centres.

