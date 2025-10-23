The 12th China( Beijing) International Irrigation Technology Exhibition: Beijing Irrigation Expo 2026: A Global Summit for Smart Agriculture and Technology Exploration

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheduled for March 30 to April 1, 2026, at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, the 12th Beijing International Irrigation Technology Expo & World Irrigation Technology Congress will be held concurrently with the Beijing International Modern Protected Agriculture Expo.

Recognized as China's most professional and largest event in its field, the expo serves as an innovation hub connecting global and domestic smart agriculture and irrigation technologies. It provides comprehensive coverage across the entire industry chain, featuring smart agriculture, protected agriculture, and irrigation technology.

With an exhibition area of 30,000 square meters, the event will showcase cutting-edge equipment and technologies from 800 enterprises across 33 countries and regions. The participating companies include 20 global industry leaders comprising Fortune 500 corporations and publicly listed companies.

The event is projected to attract over 35,000 professional buyers, encompassing core procurement entities such as provincial Departments of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, agricultural reclamation groups, and operation centers of large-to-medium irrigation districts from across China. The exhibition will also host delegation groups from renowned international institutions including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), world-leading scientific research and technology transfer organizations, as well as prominent agricultural investment and financial institutions.

In terms of international cooperation, the expo will feature key events such as the "International Special Promotion Session for Agricultural Irrigation Systems" and the "Global Procurement Matchmaking Conference." These sessions will bring together delegations from globally leading agricultural nations, assisting enterprises in expanding international partnerships and connecting with overseas procurement demands.

The event will feature multiple high-level concurrent sessions during the convention. Distinguished participants including senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, academicians from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, leading industry experts, and representatives from international organizations have been invited to share insights on the future of agricultural technology.

Exhibition space booking, forum registration, and advertising opportunities are now available. Looking forward to see you in ITE 2026.

