The US-based developer of copper indium gallium selenide thin-film PV products said its modules will be tested without modifications by companies developing marine PV and power beaming applications.Ascent Solar Technologies, a U.S. manufacturer of copper indium gallium-selenide (CIGS) thin-film PV products, announced it shipped modules for testing to an ocean technology company and a power beaming technology company active in defence and aerospace. The project partners were not disclosed. "Ascent provided its standard thin-film PV modules for these tests; no modifications or adjustments were made ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...