Supreme Critical Metals Inc.: Supreme Critical Metals Completes Site Visit of the Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property, Smithers, BC

Permitting of exploration is continuing, identified soil geochemical targets, initiated a notice of work and reclamation program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) (" Supreme " or the " Company ") reports that its geological team has completed a site visit and field assessment of the Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property (the "Property" ), located in the Omineca Mining Division, approximately 55 kilometres northeast of Smithers, British Columbia.

Prior to this site visit, the Company obtained a Light Detection and Ranging ( "LIDAR" ) survey of the property and engaged SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. ( "SLR" ) of Vancouver to conduct a surficial geology mapping survey. Preliminary maps and interpretations from SLR were available for the geologists, to aid in the assessment and prioritization of the multiple soil geochemical surveys on the Property. All of the 2021 drill site locations (nine drill holes) were located and inspected, and test pits were completed and till samples taken in high priority soil geochemical targets.

Other activities included meetings with consultants engaged to prepare and file a Notice of Work ( "NoW" ) and Reclamation Program for an exploration program comprising diamond drilling, trenching, test pitting, and overburden (till) drilling. The Company also held preliminary meetings with Smithers-based diamond-drilling contractors active in the region and collaborating with the Lake Babine Nation. In addition, the team completed an introductory visit to the Lake Babine Nation offices in Burns Lake.

"The team's site visit to the Silver Vista silver-copper property was successful in confirming additional high priority soil geochemical targets, in addition to the "MR zone" mineralization indicated by diamond drilling," said interim President and Chief Executive Officer George Tsafalas. "Multiple targets have been selected, with permitting of the exploration program continuing. Silver have set record prices and the combination with copper, designates both metals as critical metals in the USA, representing a compelling opportunity. The deposit model sought at the Silver Vista property is near-surface, bulk-tonnage, open-pit, stratabound, silver-copper mineralization, which can be readily tested with shallow drilling."

Figure 1: Silver Vista Property

About the Silver Vista Property

The Silver Vista Property covers 4,839 hectares and is readily accessible via a network of logging roads west of the Nilkitkwa Forest Service Road, which parallels Lake Babine. As previously reported ( press release, Aug. 21, 2025 ), surface sampling and diamond drilling have outlined multiple, stacked horizons of silver-copper (±zinc) mineralization within stratiform sedimentary sequences-features consistent with a stratabound copper-silver deposit model. On a worldwide basis, stratabound copper-silver deposits contain approximately 23% of all known copper resources and represent the second-most important global source of the metal after porphyry copper deposits 1 . These deposits may also host significant by-product values in silver, cobalt, and zinc. A 2021 drill program (see references below) 2 (1,507 metres in nine holes) returned the best intercepts to date, highlighted by hole SV21-07: 46 metres from 106 metres averaging 48 g/t Ag and 0.62% Cu, including 17 metres averaging 94 g/t Ag and 1.34% Cu; peak grades within this interval reached 431 g/t Ag (121-122 m) and 2.57% Cu (112-113 m) 3 . The Property is located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia, within the traditional territory of the Lake Babine Nation. The property lies approximately 23 kilometres west-southwest of American Eagle Gold Corp.'s high-profile NAK project and about 30 kilometres west of Amarc Resources Ltd.'s Duke copper-gold porphyry deposit. It features gentle topography and enjoys year-round road access via established forestry infrastructure.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helgi Sigurgeirson, P.Geo, a certified independent professional geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ( "NI 43- 101" ) .

Supreme is dedicated to keeping our shareholders informed of our progress and will provide updates as we advance our initiatives within the silver sector. We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and are enthusiastic about the future of our Company in this market.

Strategic Media Engagements

The Company has entered into a Marketing Media Agreement with Mining Investor Resources Media Ltd. ( "MiningIR" ) for a twelve-month term effective October 21, 2025, to help raise online marketing awareness and provide comprehensive digital media services. The Company will pay $36,000 in 12 equal monthly payments. Established in 2018, MiningIR is a media company that delivers corporate media and digital distribution for publicly traded resource companies, including content development, website and social amplification, investor-facing videos, targeted email distribution, and display placements across its mining media platform. MiningIR is at arm's length to the Company, and no material non-public information will be disclosed. All interactions and service provisions will be coordinated through Jamie Hyland at MiningIR at info@miningir.com or (604) 442-2425. For more information, visit www.miningir.com .

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation actively exploring and investigating multiple opportunities in lithium, copper, silver, and precious metals. The Company adheres to strategic guidelines that prioritize regions conducive to mining, supported by favourable government regulations and existing infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

George Tsafalas, Director

Phone: Toll Free 1(778) 373-8578

E-mail: info@supremecritalmetals.com

www.supremecriticalmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, " forward-looking information "). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Supreme's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Supreme's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

1 Stratabound Copper-Silver Deposits of the Mesoproterozoic Revett Formation, Montana and Idaho (2005) by David E. Boleneus et al. , U.S. Geological Survey, Scientific Investigations Report 2005-5231. 2 Baechler, T, March 4, 2022, Report on Diamond Drilling and Geochemistry on the Silver Vista Property, B.C., Assessment Report #39889 3 Norseman Silver Inc. (now Fitzroy Minerals Inc.), Press Release, December 6, 2021 . SOURCE: Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/supreme-critical-metals-completes-site-visit-of-the-silver-vista-silver-copper-pr-1090966