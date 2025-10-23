Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Gold, in Partnership with Ross River Dena Council and Yukon First Nation Education Directorate, to Provide Stop-Gap Funding to Ross River School Meals Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSXV:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce an agreement in partnership with Ross River Dena Council ("RRDC") and Yukon First Nation Education Directorate ("YFNED") to provide temporary, stop-gap funding to maintain the school-food aspect of Ross River's Rural Nutrition program, which provides Ross River School students with two, school-based, warm meals per day along with snacks and school-break hampers.

Snowline will provide temporary funding that will sustain this vital school food programming in Ross River. The Company has made an overall contribution commitment of $90,000. This will pay for a part-time cook and healthy school-based meals for kids at Ross River School.

In early September, when the Nutrition Program was first cancelled, the Company offered an emergency influx of $10,000 and an in-kind contribution of non-perishable foods from their seasonal camps. That led to further relationship-building and discussions which culminated in an agreement for the contribution of $80,000 which will feed kids healthy food at school for at least six months. YFNED and RRDC are hopeful that federal and territorial governments will have responded with a solution before then.

One of YFNED's most impactful programs, for the last five years, Rural Nutrition provided two healthy school-based warm meals and snacks, and school-break hampers to 13 of Yukon's communities, where food insecurity is a harsh reality, and kids regularly go hungry.

When the Rural Nutrition Program was denied its funding request by Jordan's Principle - Indigenous Services Canada, only a few weeks into the beginning of the school year, rural, Indigenous Yukon communities had to abruptly terminate their school-food program. YFNED has since been working to secure temporary, alternative funding sources and have submitted an official appeal to Jordan's Principle's decision.

QUOTES

"When the Government of Canada denied this crucial funding, our most vulnerable children suddenly had to go without reliable nutritious meals on a daily basis. Food insecurity, poverty, and hunger are very real issues in Ross River and nutrition is the basic building block for health, wellness and learning. That's why we are so relieved to have found a temporary, emergency funding source with Snowline Gold Corp."

Melanie Bennett, Executive Director, YFNED

"We are thankful for the contribution from Snowline Gold to get us through the school year while we wait for federal funds to be appealed. As guests on Tu Lidlini - Kaska Territory, we gratefully accept their support and acknowledge that they are meeting their obligations to our families and children. This is an example of people coming together in a good way for our children."

Chief Dylan Loblaw, Ross River Dene First Nation, Chair of Chiefs Committee on Education

"We are grateful for the opportunity to support the children and families of Ross River by helping maintain their school meals program. As a Yukon-grown company with primary projects in and around Kaska Dene Territory, this is a meaningful way we can honour and respect where we are and give back to the Kaska people. It's also one example of how a responsible resource industry can support stronger, healthier communities."

Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director, Snowline Gold Corp.

ABOUT YUKON FIRST NATION EDUCATION DIRECTORATE

Steered by a committee of Chiefs of Yukon First Nations, the Yukon First Nation Education Directorate was launched in the summer of 2020 in response to the long-overdue need for unified control over First Nations education in the territory.

YFNED is dedicated to capacity-building, systems and resources development, second-level educational programs and services enhancement, and learner supports. YFNED advances First Nation decision-making and aspirations for control over education, providing technical support, research and advice for Framework Agreement processes, and advocates for First Nation student success across the system.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory-focused gold exploration and development company with a mineral claim portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km2). The Company is advancing its Valley gold deposit-a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system located in the eastern Yukon-while continuing regional exploration of surrounding targets on the Rogue Project and the broader district in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

