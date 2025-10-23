EcoVadis adds SGS and QIMA to its accredited partner ecosystem, addressing client needs for trusted, high-quality onsite audit services

EcoVadis today announced a significant expansion of its Partnership Alliance network with the addition of two onsite audit firms, SGS and QIMA.

This strategic move directly addresses the growing demand for trusted recommendations for training and auditing services when risks are identified and targeted verification is required during EcoVadis' ESG assessments.

New partner accreditation results from a rigorous selection process. Both SGS and QIMA were identified based on their commitment to excellence, deep expertise, and client-first approach, ensuring EcoVadis' clients receive high-quality, seamless support.

From anonymous worker insights to expert onsite verification and monitored remediation

Through the EcoVadis Worker Voice solution suite, data flags high-risk areas where human rights breaches may exist. Users can leverage this intelligence to schedule a highly-focused investigation in order to verify and remediate known issues, ultimately guiding targeted improvements. They can now tap into a network of accredited experts to conduct onsite verification and monitor remediation.

"Our clients frequently ask us for recommendations for high-stakes services like audit, and we have a responsibility to connect them with the very best," said Pierre-François Thaler, co-founder and co-CEO of EcoVadis. "This isn't just about referrals; it's about carefully curating a network of trusted experts who share our commitment to client success. In this sense, SGS and QIMA are great additions to our ecosystem."

A strategy of mutual growth and innovation

This expansion is a core component of EcoVadis' broader company strategy: to create a thriving ecosystem of partners who drive innovation, deliver exceptional value, and accelerate mutual growth through seamless collaboration and cutting-edge integrations.

The partnership with SGS and QIMA strengthens this ecosystem by providing a crucial, complementary service, fostering a more complete value chain for joint clients.

"We are excited to provide additional support to the EcoVadis ecosystem using our large network of more than 800 expert auditors," said Neil Willings, Global Head of Sustainability and Supply Chain at SGS. "This partnership will allow us to offer our specialized audit expertise to a broader client base while collaborating with a company that truly understands the power of strategic partnerships."

"For QIMA, partnering with EcoVadis aligns with our vision to empower responsible, transparent supply chains globally. We take pride in helping EcoVadis members on their sustainability journeys and transforming their values into actionable practices," said Anouschka Jansen, Sustainability Director at QIMA.

To find out more about EcoVadis' ecosystem, visit: https://ecovadis.com/partnerships/

ABOUT ECOVADIS

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. In 2024, EcoVadis acquired Ulula, a leading worker voice platform that strengthens its capabilities in supporting human rights due diligence. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 250 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 150,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.

Learn more on: ecovadis.com, X or LinkedIn.

ABOUT SGS

SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.

Our brand promise when you need to be sure underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.

SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

ABOUT QIMA

QIMA is a global leader in supply chain compliance and quality assurance, delivering testing, inspection, certification, audit, and sustainability services to over 30,000 businesses worldwide across the consumer products, agri-food, and life sciences industries.

Operating in over 100 countries, we combine local expertise with innovative digital platforms to provide tailored on-site solutions in regional languages, helping clients build ethical and resilient supply chains. Recognized for our commitment to sustainability and ESG, our team of experienced professionals brings diverse backgrounds in transparency traceability, risk mitigation, sustainable materials and products and environmental footprint solutions, to offering expert guidance that helps organizations to achieve their sustainability objectives.

Our ESG experts possess comprehensive knowledge in supply chain due diligence including environmental and social risks playing a pivotal role in defining, overseeing, and enhancing performance in key areas like carbon emissions reduction and human rights compliance. We collaborate closely with partners to develop customized strategies and action plans that align with specific industry needs, regulatory requirements, and stakeholder expectations, ensuring effective management of sustainability challenges while fostering trust and positive impact.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251023651127/en/

Contacts:

Press Inquiries

US: Corporate Ink for EcoVadis

617-969-9192, ecovadis@corporateink.com