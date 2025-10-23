Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - From October 19th to 25th, IROS 2025 (IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems), renowned alongside ICRA as one of the robotics field's "twin pinnacle conferences," commenced at the Hangzhou International Expo Center. Focusing on the core theme of "Human Robots Frontier," the conference attracted over 7,000 top global experts, scholars, and industry representatives, fostering deep integration of industry, academia, and research.

As a leading domestic company in Embodied AI, DEEP Robotics made a significant appearance at this conference. Through product exhibitions, company visits, and an offline founder sharing session, the company comprehensively demonstrated its robust capabilities in cutting-edge technology exploration and industry applications, garnering significant attention from international peers and becoming a focal point of the event.

DEEP Robotics' Exhibition Area Draws Global Audience at IROS 2025

Whole Series Products Debut, Showcasing Solid Technical Strength

In the core exhibition area of IROS 2025, DEEP Robotics created an "Embodied AI Product Experience Zone." Combining dynamic demonstrations with static displays, it allowed global attendees to witness firsthand the practical deployment capabilities of Chinese robotics technology.





DEEP Robotics' LYNX M20 Wheeled-Legged Robot and X30 Quadruped Robot Shared the Stage

LYNX M20 Wheeled-Legged Robot innovatively combines the efficiency of wheeled mobility with the flexible obstacle-crossing advantages of legged locomotion, providing various business development interfaces and offering a novel platform for scientific research and education. X30 Quadruped Robot, battle-tested across multiple industry scenarios, demonstrated the stability and complex environment adaptability expected of an industry flagship. Lite 3 bionic robot , aimed at the education and research sector, became the "star attraction" of the booth with its "agile mobility and high cost-effectiveness," drawing the attention of numerous scholars and developers.

Through the display of its product matrix and solutions, DEEP Robotics systematically presented its comprehensive layout spanning from education and research to industrial applications.

Open Technical Visits, Hosting Hundreds of Global Experts

As a key company designated for the official "Technical Tour," DEEP Robotics hosted visits for over a hundred professionals from top global universities and research institutions during the conference.

This visit activity aimed to deepen professional exchanges with international counterparts. By systematically showcasing the company's technological achievements in key areas such as advanced motion control, intelligent environment perception, and autonomous navigation, it fully presented DEEP Robotics' complete capabilities from technology R&D to industrial application, solidly confirming its deep integration of "industry-academia-research-application" and its open posture.

Founders' In-Depth Dialogue! "University Program" Open Ecosystem Resonates

During IROS, DEEP Robotics hosted the "DEEP Talk" sharing session offline. DEEP Robotics Founder & CEO Zhu Qiuguo and Co-founder & CTO Li Chao attended and shared insights, attracting over 200 young scholars and developers globally.

Group Photo of Zhu Qiuguo with Young Global Scholars and Developers at the "DEEP Talk" Forum

At the event, the two founders shared their entrepreneurial story and insights on the current state and future trends of Embodied AI. During the highly anticipated "University Program" ecosystem cooperation segment, Zhu Qiuguo detailed DEEP Robotics' collaboration models with more than 10 universities, including UC Berkeley and Zhejiang University. Through forms of cooperation such as project collaboration, talent exchange, open-source platforms, and competition support, the program provides platforms and guidance for more students interested in the robotics industry, facilitating the translation of academic research results.

Since its establishment, DEEP Robotics has consistently adhered to independent innovation, maintaining an internationally leading level in core technology fields such as advanced control algorithms and intelligent environment perception. Through this multi-dimensional showcase at IROS 2025, DEEP Robotics has established extensive connections with top global scholars and industry experts, stepping onto the international stage with a more open attitude and demonstrating the solid strength of Chinese technological innovation within the global industrial ecosystem.

