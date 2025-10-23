FREELANCER LIMITED

Freelancer reported essentially flat revenues in Q325 on a lower gross marketplace volume (GMV). Higher take rates in Escrow.com more than compensated for lower volumes, essentially offsetting a small decline in the Freelancer division's revenue. The company saw good progress in the Loadshift division and has multiple initiatives ongoing to drive growth in the enterprise business. AI-related projects are making an increasing contribution to core marketplace volumes and the company continues to make use of AI tools to improve internal efficiency and platform quality. We maintain our forecasts.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...