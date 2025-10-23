Kuwait and the UN launch 'Football for Humanity' initiative to support Palestinian children

KUWAIT CITY, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Football for Humanity, a Kuwaiti UN-backed humanitarian diplomacy initiative, in partnership with UN Kuwait, UNICEF, WHO, and UNESCO, announced the launch of its inaugural edition at a press conference held under the patronage of Kuwait's Foreign Minister and with the support of the embassies of Italy, France, Spain, UK, Belgium, Brazil, Egypt, India, Palestine, and Armenia.

The initiative also is partnered with private sector entities such as Agility Public Warehousing, Al Hamra Real Estate Company, and Pizza Hut, and will channel proceeds from a youth football tournament, charity auction, and community activities to provide essential aid to Palestinian children through the Kuwait Red Crescent Society.

H.E. Minister Plenipotentiary Abdulaziz Saud Al-Jarallah, Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations Affairs said:

"The Ministry's patronage of Football for Humanity reflects Kuwait's role as an international hub for humanitarian action and its commitment to supporting nations in crisis, alleviating human suffering worldwide, and maintaining its principled position in support of the brotherly Palestinian people. We commend the UN for supporting this initiative and extend appreciation to participating embassies for their collaboration in supporting the children of Palestine."

H.E. Ghada Hatem ElTahir, Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Resident Coordinator in the State of Kuwait, said:

"On behalf of the UN in Kuwait, I am pleased to express our sincere interest in co-organizing Football for Humanity in partnership with Al-Nowair. This initiative aligns with UN principles, promoting humanitarian values and global solidarity through youth participation in sport. Together, we aim to amplify Kuwait's message of peace and humanity-both locally and internationally."

Sheikha Intisar Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Chairperson of Al-Nowair Non-Profit Foundation, Chair of the Organizing Committee, said:

"Today, we launch Football for Humanity to create a global movement uniting governments, corporations, athletes, and communities by turning the passion for football into hope for children. This initiative is meaningful because it's children supporting children, young players using their love of football to help those affected by crisis. We extend heartfelt gratitude to all partners, and every cheer, presence, and bid in the charity auction directly helps ease the suffering of Palestinian children."

The conference concluded with a tour of signed football memorabilia, from Brazil, Italy, PSG's Marquinhos, and Iniesta. The online charity auction runs through November 7, with match updates available on Instagram: instagram.com/footballhumanitykw.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803606/Football_For_Humanity.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kuwait-and-the-un-launch-football-for-humanity-initiative-to-support-palestinian-children-302592702.html