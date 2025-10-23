Phase Change Materials Market worth $1,639.71 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Phase Change Materials Market by Type (Organic PCM, Inorganic PCM, Eutectic PCM), Application (Building & Construction, HVAC, Cold Chain & Packaging, Thermal Energy Storage, Refrigeration & Equipment, Textiles, Electronics, Other Applications), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2030'. The phase change materials market size was USD 729.76 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,639.71 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.58%.

The global phase change materials (PCM) market is witnessing robust growth, driven by multiple key factors that are reshaping energy efficiency and thermal management solutions across industries. A primary driver is the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, where PCMs are integrated into walls, ceilings, floors, and roofing to regulate indoor temperatures, reduce heating and cooling loads, and lower energy costs. The rapid expansion of cold chain logistics, especially for pharmaceuticals, vaccines, perishable foods, and biotechnology products, has further accelerated PCM adoption, as these materials ensure stable temperatures during transport and storage while minimizing spoilage and energy usage. Additionally, the rising focus on sustainable and renewable energy systems, such as solar thermal energy storage and smart grid applications, has created significant opportunities for PCMs to store and release thermal energy efficiently. Technological advancements in encapsulation, improved thermal properties, and material stability have also enhanced the versatility of PCMs across building, packaging, electronics, and automotive applications. Growing environmental awareness, coupled with supportive government regulations and incentives for energy-efficient solutions, continues to fuel the global PCM market growth.

By type, the inorganic phase change materials segment is estimated to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

The inorganic phase change materials segment is estimated to account for the second-largest share of the overall phase change materials market during the forecast period, driven by their high latent heat storage capacity, superior thermal conductivity, and long-term stability. These materials, primarily salt hydrates and metallic alloys, are increasingly adopted in applications requiring efficient thermal energy storage and precise temperature control, such as building heating and cooling systems, cold chain logistics, and industrial processes. Inorganic PCMs are non-flammable and capable of withstanding repeated thermal cycles, making them suitable for large-scale energy storage solutions. Their cost-effectiveness compared to some advanced organic alternatives, combined with growing demand for sustainable energy management and regulatory support for energy-efficient systems, reinforces their significant market value, ensuring steady adoption and growth across diverse industrial and commercial applications.

North America is estimated to be the second-largest region in the global phase change materials market in 2024.

North America holds the second-largest market share in the global phase change materials (PCM) market. The market in the region is supported by strong industrial, commercial, and residential adoption of energy-efficient solutions. The region has a significant demand for PCMs in building insulation, HVAC systems, cold chain logistics, and electronics cooling, driven by the need to reduce energy consumption and maintain temperature stability. Technological advancements in PCM encapsulation, thermal performance, and integration with conventional systems have further strengthened adoption. Additionally, government initiatives promoting sustainability, energy efficiency, and carbon emission reduction encourage businesses and consumers to implement PCMs across applications. The presence of established PCM manufacturers, ongoing R&D investments, and high awareness of environmental benefits continue to support North America's substantial market value and steady growth trajectory.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the report include Honeywell International Inc. (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Croda International Plc (UK), Boyd Corporation (US), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Outlast Technologies LLC (US), PureTemp LLC (US), Rubitherm Technologies GmbH (Germany), Phase Change Materials Products Ltd. (UK), Cold Chain Technologies (US), Phase Change Solutions (US), Climator Sweden AB (Sweden), and Microtek Laboratories Inc. (US).

