Kinovate Ventures, Inc: KinClub Spooky Radio Delivers Thrills, Giggles, and Ghoulish Fun for Families This Halloween

The all-new, family-friendly Halloween radio experience from KinClub Radio invites families everywhere to sing, laugh, and shiver together through a month of fright-filled fun.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / This Halloween, families can get their fill of thrills, giggles, and ghoulish fun with KinClub Spooky Radio, a special Halloween station presented by KinClub Radio and Kinovate Ventures, Inc.

Family Carving Pumpkins Together for Halloween Fun

A multigenerational family carves pumpkins and shares laughs while preparing for Halloween. The scene captures the warmth, creativity, and playful spirit behind KinClub Spooky Radio, the family-friendly Halloween station bringing generations together

Streaming free all October, KinClub's Spooky Station fills homes, cars, classrooms, and parties with spooky songs, monster stories, and eerie ambient music designed for imaginative family fun. It's the perfect soundtrack for carving pumpkins, trick-or-treat prep, or setting the mood at a family-friendly Halloween party.

Mari, the virtual show host of KinClub Radio, shares the inspiration behind the new Halloween programming: "Parents told us they wanted Halloween to feel creative, not chaotic," said Mari. "KinClub Spooky Radio was created to give families something they can enjoy together. Where the fun feels a little spooky but always safe."

Families can tune in at radio.kin-club.com/halloween-radio or stream on YouTube for easy listening anywhere. Highlights include:

All original Halloween music, monster tales, and soundscapes featuring the KinClub's very own Mari, Leo, Sofia, Liv, and Luna the cat.

Folklore, history, and interview moments with your favorite monsters that keep kids engaged and listening.

Spooky-themed, kid-friendly jokes and riddles that keep kids laughing and excited to retell to their friends.

Just the right mix of playful chills and Halloween magic for kids and families who love the thrill of a good scare without crossing into anything too dark.

Each show leaves listeners laughing one moment and holding their breath the next. It's Halloween fun at its most delightfully haunting.

Beyond Halloween: The World of KinClub Radio

KinClub Radio is a free, family-friendly station that streams year-round, offering stories, songs, and adventures that spark curiosity and connection. From science and storytelling to humor and heart, every broadcast helps families enjoy meaningful moments together.

Families who love the on-air experience can join the waitlist for the upcoming KinClub App at www.kin-club.com . The app expands the KinClub world with interactive stories, games, and creative challenges that families can share across homes and generations.

About Kinovate Ventures, Inc.

Kinovate Ventures, Inc. builds technology and entertainment that strengthen family connections through creativity, imagination, and play. From KinClub Radio to the KinClub App, Kinovate helps families everywhere turn digital time into meaningful time together.

