U.S. Polo Assn. Wins Gold and Silver Stevie Awards at the 2025 International Business Awards in Lisbon, Portugal

LISBON, PT AND WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / USPA Global today announced that U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has been awarded two prestigious Stevie® Awards from the 22nd Annual International Business Awards® (IBA).

U.S. Polo Assn. was celebrated during an elegant gala event at the Corinthia Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal, on Friday, October 10, attended by leadership from USPA Global and the brand's strategic partners in the region. The global event hosted over 350 guests from more than 30 nations, including many of the world's top companies and Stevie winners, including Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Lenovo, Kendra Scott, IBM, and Turkish Airlines.

The brand's winning entries included a Gold Stevie Award for 'Achievement in International Expansion' and a Silver Stevie Award in 'Celebration Event' for the 2024 Paris Games Polo Challenge campaign. The multi-billion-dollar, sport-inspired global brand received high scores from the judges over all submissions in these very competitive global growth categories. Accepting the two trophies on stage were Stacey Kovalsky, Vice President, Global PR and Communications, and Yesim Ilgun for USPA Global; Franco Zuccon, CEO, Eurotrade; Augusto Bonetto, CEO, Bonis; Alessia Lana, Incom; Filippo Peroni and Enrica Cova, Eastlab.

"For U.S. Polo Assn. to win both Gold and Silver Stevie Awards from the 22nd Annual International Business Awards is a tremendous recognition of our brand's global prowess and creative strength," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We are especially proud to be recognized for our international expansion strategy, which includes efforts from all of U.S. Polo Assn.'s strategic global partners, and for the Paris Games Polo Challenge, a one-of-a-kind global campaign that celebrated the heritage of the sport on an historic, world sports stage."

The Gold Award for 'Achievement in International Expansion' acknowledges U.S. Polo Assn.'s $2.5 billion in global retail sales across 190 countries, with more than 1,200 branded retail stores and a strong e-commerce presence in more than 50 countries in 20 different languages. The Silver Award for 'Celebration Event' highlights the brand's groundbreaking Paris Games Polo Challenge 2024, a centennial celebration and sanctioned tribute match between the USA and France at the Polo Club du Domaine Chantilly. Both awards, altogether, strengthen U.S. Polo Assn.'s authentic connection to the sport of polo and consumers worldwide.

The International Business Awards are widely recognized as the world's premier business awards program. The 2025 IBAs attracted entries from organizations spanning nearly 80 nations and territories, with more than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and virtually every industry submitted across a wide range of categories this year. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the three-month judging process.

Details about the 22nd Annual International Business Awards and the complete list of 2025 Stevie Award winners are available at StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

