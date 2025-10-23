Irving, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - DynaResource, Inc. (OTCQX: DYNR) ("DynaResource," or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its process plant improvement program. This work program includes the establishment of a primary gravity gold circuit with the installation of three new Falcon gravity concentrators (the "Falcon units"). These Falcon units were installed after the Ball mills (see Figure 1) to recover a significant additional portion of free gold available in the San Pablo, San Pablo Sur and La Mochomera deposits. In addition, the San Jose de Gracia process plant has an additional Falcon unit already installed on the tailings circuit. The aim of the installation of these Falcon units is to significantly boost gold recoveries, improving operational efficiency and Project economics, especially in the current higher priced gold environment.

The three new Falcon concentrator units have now been wet commissioned and have commenced producing Gravity Gold concentrate. The ramped up to design capacity of this new process circuit is underway and anticipated to conclude by the end of October 2025. The Company has contracted Sepro Mineral Systems Corp., the manufacturer of the Falcon Concentrators, to provide start-up technical assistance to assist mill and maintenance crews, to ensure optimum efficiency of each piece of the mill and the mill overall.

"The commissioning of our new gravity gold recovery circuit represents more than just a technical upgrade; it's a strategic step in unlocking the full potential of San Jose de Gracia. During the past several years, the flotation circuit has recovered approximately 75% of the contained gold, but with the Falcon concentrators in the circuit, we anticipate an improvement of gold recoveries to be greater than 80%. By capturing a significant portion of free gold that was previously unrecovered, we aim to improve efficiency, increase recoveries, and strengthen the long-term economics of the Project. This investment underscores our commitment to continuous operational improvement at the mine," stated Rohan Hazelton, President & CEO of DynaResource Inc.

Figure 1. The three new Falcon concentrators installed between the 12 x 8 and 8 x 8 Ball mills.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5274/271582_b7b840dc94ecca6f_002full.jpg

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dave Keough F.AusIMM (CP), COO for DynaResource Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in S-K 1300 and as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of DynaResource, Inc.

Rohan Hazelton

President & CEO

About DynaResource

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCQX: DYNR) is U.S.-based junior gold mining producer focusing on the advancement of the high-grade San José de Gracia gold project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The Company is actively mining and exploring operations within this historic district, which has produced over one million ounces of gold and remains significantly underdeveloped.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27 A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27 A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Certain information contained in this news release, including any information relating to future financial or operating performance may be deemed "forward-looking". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that DynaResource expects to occur, are "forward-looking information".

