The Chinese company says its new product is available in a standard container configuration. Its liquid and forced-air cooling systems reportedly maintain a cell temperature difference of just 3 CChina-based Elecnova has introduced a new all-in-one energy storage system (ESS) container designed for industrial and grid-scale use. The system features a storage capacity of 2.17 MWh and a rated output power of 1 MW. "Its compact 20-foot standard container footprint and compliance with international shipping standards enable hassle-free global transport and reduced logistics costs," the company stated. ...

