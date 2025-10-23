Brings AI development to engineers and operators, accelerating innovation and productivity in hours instead of months

SymphonyAI, a global leader in Vertical AI product platforms, today introduced IRIS Forge, a new capability within the IRIS Foundry Industrial AI platform that empowers manufacturing and process teams to create, deploy, and scale AI-powered applications in hours instead of months.

IRIS Foundry serves as the unified industrial data foundation-seamlessly connecting assets, systems, and processes through a governed, secure DataOps layer. With robust data integration, contextualization, and enterprise standards for governance including OT protocol support, SOC 2 compliance, and role-based access controls, Foundry ensures industrial data is ready, trustworthy, and interoperable.

IRIS Forge leverages this foundation, providing an intuitive, intelligent workspace where engineers and operators can rapidly design, iterate, test, and deploy AI-powered applications using the contextualized data and governance framework available in IRIS Foundry. Foundry manages and contextualizes data, and Forge makes it easy to transform that data into actionable, production-ready use case-oriented solutions-bridging the divide between operational expertise and enterprise-scale AI adoption.

Industrial AI solutions built your way-from prompt to production

IRIS Forge brings industrial AI application creation directly into the hands of the people closest to production-turning natural-language prompts and operational know-how into secure, production-ready applications. Forge is aware of your data residing in IRIS Foundry and leverages the data sources, namespaces, schema, data models deployed, knowledge and performance graphs in Foundry and uses these through built-in agents to build use case-focused applications. Engineers and operators can rapidly create solutions such as predictive maintenance workflows, energy optimization dashboards, or quality monitoring systems without relying on lengthy development cycles or specialized data-science resources.

Accelerating Industrial AI innovation

For decades, building custom industrial applications has been costly and slow. IRIS Forge eliminates those bottlenecks with four core capabilities:

Built for industry, not adapted to it: Delivers purpose-built capabilities for Manufacturing, Energy, Utilities, Discrete, and process-industry workflows, leveraging IRIS Foundry's pre-configured industrial data models and connectors for seamless integration-without complex customization.

Delivers purpose-built capabilities for Manufacturing, Energy, Utilities, Discrete, and process-industry workflows, leveraging IRIS Foundry's pre-configured industrial data models and connectors for seamless integration-without complex customization. Speed that scales: Transforms operational insights into fully deployed applications in hours, not months, enabling fast experimentation and flexible deployment.

Transforms operational insights into fully deployed applications in hours, not months, enabling fast experimentation and flexible deployment. Intuitive, no-code customization: Provides a user-friendly environment to build, tailor, and validate applications, lowering barriers for frontline teams to innovate and accelerate problem-solving.

Provides a user-friendly environment to build, tailor, and validate applications, lowering barriers for frontline teams to innovate and accelerate problem-solving. One-click deployment: Connects a wide range of underlying data sources through IRIS Foundry and enables you to deploy the applications easily and scale from a single site to enterprise-wide rollouts.

Industrial AI, simplified

IRIS Forge provides an intuitive experience to accelerate every stage of AI application creation:

Define and ideate: Start with a challenge or select from a library of proven, production-ready use case apps.

Start with a challenge or select from a library of proven, production-ready use case apps. Build and configure: Connect directly to plant data, tailor workflows, and visualize results in real time.

Connect directly to plant data, tailor workflows, and visualize results in real time. Deploy and optimize: Launch solutions securely within existing environments and refine continuously using live operational data.

Launch solutions securely within existing environments and refine continuously using live operational data. Scale enterprise-wide: Expand across sites with built-in governance, lifecycle management, and consistent controls through IRIS Foundry.

Unlike generic no-code tools, IRIS Forge was purpose-built for manufacturing and process operations. Powered by agentic AI and deep operational awareness, it seamlessly integrates with existing industrial systems while maintaining enterprise-grade security and governance through the IRIS Foundry platform.

Partner-enabled innovation

Global system integrators and technology partners can use IRIS Forge to create and deploy industrial AI applications, accelerating delivery of tailored solutions across clients and industries. All applications built through Forge inherit Foundry's governance and data standards, ensuring consistency and compliance at scale.

Together, IRIS Foundry and IRIS Forge make industrial AI faster to deploy, easier to govern, and ready to scale across the enterprise.

Recognized for leadership in Industrial AI

Earlier this year, Verdantix named SymphonyAI a Leader in Industrial AI Analytics Software for 2025, recognizing the company's strong performance in data management, analytics, and AI-driven operational intelligence.SymphonyAI was also recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Green Quadrant for Industrial Data Management Solutions, underscoring the company's ability to help manufacturers connect, contextualize, and scale data to accelerate AI adoption across operations.

According to a recent Verdantix analysis, "SymphonyAI's IRIS Foundry-along its no-code app generator-makes its machine learning (ML) model development and training market-leading, by compressing the build-validate-deploy loop into a governed, repeatable workflow," said Henry Kirkman, Principal Analyst and lead author of the Verdantix, Green Quadrant: Industrial AI Analytics Software, 2025

"With IRIS Forge, every engineer and operator becomes an AI innovator," said Prateek Kathpal, President of SymphonyAI, Industrial. "It brings the power of enterprise AI to the shop floor, enabling teams to build, deploy, and scale secure industrial applications faster than ever-without compromising trust or control."

Availability

IRIS Forge is available today as part of the IRIS Foundry platform.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI delivers Vertical AI product platforms that help enterprises solve their most complex, high-value challenges-from stopping financial crime to improving store performance and boosting manufacturing efficiency. Trusted by more than 2,000 enterprise customers worldwide, including 200 of the top financial institutions, the top 25 CPG companies, and many of the world's largest grocers and industrial manufacturers, SymphonyAI provides domain-trained applications and pre-built agents that are ready to work on day one. Learn more at https://www.symphonyai.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251023168275/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

SymphonyAI

Media@symphonyai.com

Treble

Sarah Vandiver

symphonyai@treblepr.com