Purpose-built AI platform extracts intelligence from the utility cloud to power smarter operations

Bidgely today introduced UtilityAI Pro, the first and most comprehensive vertical artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed specifically for global utilities, energy providers and DISCOMs. UtilityAI Pro allows technology and digital innovation leaders to deploy Bidgely's advanced machine learning (ML) models in their preferred data environment to analyse advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), customer, and grid data. The solution performs this analysis with 10 times greater granularity, delivering enhanced behind-the-meter insights on customer behaviour, appliance-level consumption, and grid performance.

Bidgely is the recognised leader in powering utility analytics with over a decade of utility-focused ML and AI expertise. Backed by 19 patents and billions of meter reads, Bidgely processes over a terabyte of energy consumption data every day from global customers.

"As the longtime leader in utility-specific AI technology, we hear consistently from the Head of Digital Transformation, Chief AI Officer (CAIO) and Chief Digital Officer (CDO) their hesitation to share critical infrastructure data outside their established cloud. We developed UtilityAI Pro as a single platform with patented utility-specific machine learning models designed to power existing investments in data lakes, generative and agentic AI on the utility's cloud. This focus ensures technology leaders can drive transformation across the entire utility," said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. "By partnering with the top players in the cloud ecosystem, the Head of Digital Transformation, CAIO and CDO can deploy UtilityAI Pro on the cloud platform of their choice to drive change securely and at scale."

Utility Industry's First Comprehensive Vertical AI

The utility industry is at a critical inflection point, driven by electrification, affordability concerns and the push to modernise the grid. The Head of Digital Transformation, CAIO and CDO are leading the charge of transformation, investing heavily in the data infrastructure foundations needed to meet these challenges. Until now there hasn't been a centralised platform for utilities and energy providers to convert massive data volumes from their AMI investments and information systems into true value.

According to the IFS Global Utility Survey 2024, only 20 percent of utility companies have completed their digital transformation journey, despite 82 percent of executives recognising AI as essential to their strategy and 84 percent recognising data analytics as important.

"UtilityAI Pro represents a quantum leap in utility data science, specifically because of how it integrates into the existing utility infrastructure," said Hunter Horgan, managing director of Renown Capital Partners and Bidgely investor. "This flexibility allows Bidgely to enrich all utility applications with granular, behind-the-meter intelligence, maximising the ROI of existing data investments."

Platform Benefits for the Head of Digital Transformation, CAIO and CDO

UtilityAI Pro enhances the operational relevance of AI investments in agents and copilots-from any provider-by conversationally interacting with powerful insights extracted from the utility grid and customers. This approach increases value realisation across utility operations, unlocking:

Deep Customer Profiling: Gain granular, behind-the-meter data on appliance ownership, performance, and evolving usage behaviour.

Gain granular, behind-the-meter data on appliance ownership, performance, and evolving usage behaviour. AI-Powered Customer Engagement: Drive hyper-personalised communications, boost call centre efficiency, and increase programme enrollment.

Drive hyper-personalised communications, boost call centre efficiency, and increase programme enrollment. Precision Targeting: Accurately identify ideal candidates for rates and programmes based on actual device ownership and reliable propensity modeling.

Accurately identify ideal candidates for rates and programmes based on actual device ownership and reliable propensity modeling. Intelligent Grid Modernisation: Gain bottom-up predictive visibility to diagnose grid stress points and optimise resiliency investments.

Gain bottom-up predictive visibility to diagnose grid stress points and optimise resiliency investments. Distributed Energy Resource (DER) Management : Forecast and manage the grid impact of solar, storage, and electric vehicles to maintain system stability.

: Forecast and manage the grid impact of solar, storage, and electric vehicles to maintain system stability. Accelerated Innovation: Rapidly prototype and deploy custom AI applications, securely embedded in a utility's technology stack.

Rapidly prototype and deploy custom AI applications, securely embedded in a utility's technology stack. Operational Excellence: Democratise real-time intelligence across customer, grid, and back-office functions to drive effective management and reduce costs.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data such as energy consumption, demographics, and interactions into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalised recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioural patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a distributed energy resources (DER) and grid edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, electric vehicle (EV) detection, EV behavioural load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and time of use (TOU) rate designs. Bidgely's UtilityAI energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation and consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

