Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Clean Technologies Advances Demonstration Plant Program with Extruder Engineering Trials

LONDON, Ontario, Oct. 23, 2025. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced a series of engineering trials using industrial-scale equipment as part of its Demonstration Plant program. These trials are intended to advance the selection of long-lead procurement items and support detailed engineering for the Demonstration Plant.

Aduro will carry out this work in collaboration with KraussMaffei Extrusion GmbH") and CHILL B.V. "), combining industrial engineering capability with applied research expertise. Aduro previously worked with both organizations during the design and development of the Next Generation Process (NGP) Pilot Plant, establishing a strong foundation for continued advancement. Building on that experience, the current phase focuses on evaluating how extrusion systems can effectively prepare and feed real-world contaminated waste plastics into the Hydrochemolytic process. Conducting the work under realistic operating conditions will provide the practical insight needed to inform equipment design, pretreatment strategy, and integration planning for the Demonstration Plant.

Founded in 1838, KraussMafei is one of the world's leading manufacturers of machinery and systems used for the production and processing of plastics and rubber. Aduro is working with KraussMaffei to deepen its understanding of extrusion behavior when processing contaminated feedstocks such as post-consumer plastic waste, while maintaining consistent feed quality for the Hydrochemolytic process. This work is part of the broader effort to simplify feed preparation and reduce the need for costly pretreatment. Data generated from these industrial-scale trials will confirm the operating conditions and performance characteristics needed to select and procure long-lead equipment for the Demonstration Plant.

Complementary to this industrial work, Aduro has commissioned another series of experiments with CHILL, a research and education institute on the Brightlands Chemelot Campus in the Netherlands, Europe's leading ecosystem connecting companies, research, and knowledge institutes in the field of chemistry and materials. The current program focuses on evaluating the behavior of key process variables in the presence of common contaminants. The findings are expected to help identify optimal parameter ranges to improve reactor feed quality and reduce contamination levels. The resulting data will advance to industrial-scale validation with KraussMaffei. Together, these activities will guide the design and integration of pretreatment systems for the Demonstration Plant.

"Technology scale-up requires a systemic approach, guided by data and engineering insight," said Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer of Aduro. "As we move closer to placing orders on some of our larger long-lead equipment, such as the extruder, we aim to ensure that every specification is backed by sound technical evidence. The work with KraussMaffei and the program with CHILL are both central to that process - each helping us better understand the behavior of contaminated feedstocks, pretreatment requirements, and the overall integration of extrusion into the Hydrochemolytic process. Together, these efforts provide the data needed to finalize design parameters, reduce uncertainty, and move forward with procurement decisions that will support reliable operation at the Demonstration Plant scale."

"KraussMaffei supports technology developers as they move from concept to commercial reality," said Jörg Hasse, Sales Manager Recycling at KraussMaffei. "At our Technology Center in Laatzen, we conduct extrusion trials for Aduro and other innovators, validating key performance parameters under industrial conditions. These trials help establish equipment specifications and build the design confidence needed for reliable scale-up."

"At CHILL, we focus on turning applied research into process understanding," said Jorgo Merchiers, Business Developer at CHILL. "Through this program, we are examining how process variables behave under realistic contamination conditions, generating data that will help Aduro define the operating ranges needed for efficient pretreatment and industrial validation."

Building on previously announced progress in the site-selection process for the Demonstration Plant, this milestone expected to be completed in Q4 2025 establishes the framework for specifying long-lead equipment - a key element in preparing for the Demonstration Plant build. Together, these projects form the foundation of Aduro's structured, parallel approach to advancing commercialization, ensuring continued momentum while managing technical and schedule risk. This disciplined progression underscores Aduro's commitment to advancing Hydrochemolytic technology efficiently and responsibly to support the commercialisation path.

About KraussMaffei Extrusion GmbH

KraussMaffei is a global leader in machinery and systems for plastics and rubber processing, combining over 185 years of engineering expertise with deep process know-how. Its portfolio spans injection molding, extrusion, reaction process machinery, additive manufacturing, and automation, serving industries such as automotive, packaging, medical, construction, and consumer goods. With more than 30 subsidiaries, 10 production plants, and a worldwide service network, KraussMaffei delivers innovative and sustainable solutions from a single source. Learn more at www.kraussmaffei.com

About CHILL B.V.

CHILL, based at the Brightlands Chemelot Campus in the Netherlands, is an innovation hub that connects students, researchers, and industry to accelerate practical solutions in materials science and polymer technologies. With a focus on recycling, upcycling, and process development, CHILL provides facilities, expertise, and collaboration opportunities that bridge academic research and industrial application. Learn more at www.chill.nu

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

