Awaken Your Ibérico Sense: Omar Allibhoy brings Ibérico Ham to British homes and restaurants

The renowned chef and ambassador of the 'Awaken Your Ibérico Sense' campaign presents a unique culinary experience in London, celebrating the culture, sustainability and excellence behind Ibérico Ham

An initiative promoted by Jamones Ibéricos de España through its EU co-funded campaign 'Awaken Your Ibérico Sense', which highlights the authenticity and gastronomic value of this emblematic product in the UK market

The United Kingdom continues to establish itself as one of the most dynamic international destinations for Ibérico Ham, with exports increasing by more than 45% since 2020

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The unmistakable aroma of Ibérico Ham filled the air in London during a unique event led by renowned chef Omar Allibhoy, ambassador of the European campaign 'Awaken Your Ibérico Sense'. The experience brought together chefs, restaurateurs and journalists to explore how to integrate this European delicacy into British gastronomy and everyday life.

Organised by Jamones Ibéricos de España through its EU co-funded campaign 'Awaken Your Ibérico Sense', the event showcased the sector's commitment to sharing the culture, sustainability and artisanal excellence of Ibérico Ham with both professionals and consumers in the United Kingdom.

A journey through the five senses

Guests took part in a sensory tasting led by Jesús Pérez Aguilar, General Director of ASICI, who guided them through the textures, aromas and flavours that define Ibérico Ham.

"Through the European campaign 'Awaken Your Ibérico Sense', we continue working to strengthen the image of Ibérico Ham as a gourmet product that combines tradition, origin and excellence, while also adapting to modern consumer preferences," explained Jesús Pérez. "Our goal is for the British public to understand how this exceptional product can become part of their daily lives - from home kitchens to the most innovative restaurants."

The session also unveiled 'House of Ibérico by Omar Allibhoy', an upcoming digital platform that will feature twenty exclusive recipes designed for the British audience. Easy to recreate at home, these dishes will showcase the versatility of Ibérico Ham as the star ingredient in everything from comforting meals to refined small plates.

Bringing the essence of the dehesa to British tables

"Brits love ingredients that tell a story," said Omar Allibhoy. "When I travelled to the dehesa and saw where Ibérico Ham is born - the holm oaks, the farmers, the time and respect behind every slice - I realised how naturally it connects with our own values here in the UK: quality, sustainability and flavour."

During his live cooking demonstration, Allibhoy prepared two of his signature dishes - tomato bread with Ibérico Ham and burrata with Ibérico Ham and roasted pear - demonstrating how this iconic ingredient can elevate both casual dining and fine gastronomy.

"The United Kingdom has become one of the most dynamic and high-potential international markets for Ibérico Ham," added Raúl García Pascual, President of ASICI. "After the adjustments that followed Brexit, exports have regained strong momentum, exceeding €29 million in 2024 and growing by more than 45% in the last five years. These figures reflect not only the strength of our sector, but also the growing British appetite for authentic, high-quality European products."

Knowledge, training and culture

Training remains one of the sector's key priorities. ASICI, with the support of ICEX Spain Trade and Investment and Westminster Kingsway College, has developed a 12-hour professional programme combining theory and practical slicing sessions. This initiative aims to enhance the expertise of hospitality professionals - the true ambassadors of Ibérico Ham in international markets - while reinforcing its position as a symbol of European excellence.

The event in London became a bridge between cultures - an invitation to discover how a single slice of Ibérico Ham encapsulates centuries of heritage, sustainability and craftsmanship from the Iberian Peninsula, the heart of the Mediterranean diet. Through initiatives such as 'House of Ibérico by Omar Allibhoy', ASICI and its European partners continue to connect European culture with contemporary gastronomy, inspiring Britons to enjoy Ibérico Ham both at home and in their favourite restaurants.

