ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment Asset Bombee Signs $1.74M Production Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTC PINK:ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Bombee Global Entertainment Ltd. ("Bombee"), a leader in live event production and broadcast services, has signed an agreement to provide white-label production and technical services with revenue of CAD $1,743,758 for several large events in November 2025.

The projects mark another milestone in Bombee's growing footprint across the United States, reflecting strong demand for premium, turnkey event production from global brands.

"A major part of our business involves servicing our clients with a white glove approach, we've become the defacto inhouse team for some of the world's biggest event providers. Our knowledge and experience in operating worldwide and utilizing our network of local providers, allows them to scale and provide the consistency fans have grown to expect across the US and globally" said Tamir Kastiel, CEO Bombee Americas.

Under the agreement, Bombee will provide end-to-end event solutions, including stage design and rendering, technical documentation, lighting, video, audio, rigging, power distribution, special effects, local labor, and project management for multiple stages and branded activations.

"This is another example of how Bombee continues to scale with its clients," said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE Entertainment. "Bombee's proven track record and expanding U.S. presence position us to support our clients at scale and strengthen our growth trajectory across North America."

ESE Entertainment Inc.

Konrad Wasiela

Chief Executive Officer and Director

+1 (437) 826-4012

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

About Bombee

Bombee was founded by industry veterans who have been instrumental in the management and growth of festivals like DreamHack, one of the most influential events in the gaming world. Bombee's rich history has allowed us to play a pivotal role in shaping the esports landscape. With seasoned expertise in Live Production, Special FX, Broadcast and Event Management, Bombee creates unforgettable experiences that allow players, game publishers, and fans to thrive. Built on a passion for excellence with an innovative spirit and an unwavering dedication, we will continue to push the boundaries that amplify esports entertainment. | https://bombee.gg/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ESE Entertainment Inc.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

investors@esegaming.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements respecting the MSA and the scope, term and cost of services thereunder. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding obtaining required regulatory approvals for the Agreement.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Agreement.

The contract is denominated in US currency and stated using exchange rate of 1 CAD = 0.714707 USD.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the assumption that the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Agreement.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: ESE Entertainment Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/ese-entertainment-asset-bombee-signs-1.74m-production-agreement-1090906