Antea Group UK Welcomes Dan Ellis as Service Line Director for ESG

LEEDS, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Marking an exciting milestone in our growth, Antea Group UK welcomes Dan Ellis as our first Service Line Director for ESG.

Dan brings extensive experience in energy and carbon management, climate change risk, and adaptation, helping clients reduce costs, improve productivity, and enhance resilience. Throughout his career, he has successfully managed a wide range of sustainability projects across both the public and private sectors.

Among his notable achievements, Dan supported a global logistics operator in developing and implementing a Net-Zero plan for a Ministry of Defence contract, driving decarbonization across buildings, transport, and supply chain operations. He has also delivered 'blue carbon' habitat suitability assessments for 94 inhabited Scottish islands on behalf of the Scottish Government and authored Net-Zero transition plans for the Isles of Arran and Cumbrae.

Dan's experience further includes producing lifecycle carbon footprints for a diverse range of products including skincare, fragrances, whisky, virtual reality headsets, and even ice cream, demonstrating his versatility and innovative approach to sustainability challenges.

"Dan's arrival represents an exciting new chapter for Antea Group UK," says Alex Ferguson, CEO of Antea Group UK. "As our first ESG Service Line Director, he's helping us build a new area of expertise that will allow us to better support clients on their Net-Zero and sustainability journeys. His depth of experience and collaborative approach will be instrumental in building this service."

Click here to learn more about our Sustainability & ESG Consulting services.

About Antea Group UK

Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. With more than 3,250 employees in over 100 offices around the world, we serve clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities. Learn more: www.anteagroup.uk.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/antea-group-uk-welcomes-dan-ellis-as-service-line-director-for-e-1091036