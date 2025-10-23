Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities in China, today announced the Company's Earnings Call and issued preliminary revenue growth guidance for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 (the "FY2025 Earnings Call").

Management expects Zhibao's revenue growth for fiscal 2025 to be in the range of 60%-80% compared to the last fiscal year. Management also expects continued positive growth in other metrics, including profit, B Channels, C end customers for the fiscal year 2025 compared to fiscal year 2024. This anticipated increase is largely attributable to the Company's continued development of B Channels across various industries and sectors, growing acceptance of our business model, and successful execution of strategic investments, mergers and acquisitions.

"I am very pleased with our expected top-line results for fiscal year of 2025. We have successfully implemented our strategy of expanding our 2B2C digital insurance solutions and are executing on the synergies of our diversified partnerships, which we believe resulted in revenue growth during this fiscal year. Further, we continue to drive organic growth through investments into our sales force and technology platform and believe that the sales growth momentum that we experienced during the 2025 fiscal year will continue," said Mr. Botao Ma, Chairman and CEO of Zhibao. "Furthermore, we are executing on our plan for strategic investments and M&A, which I believe will continue to assist our rapid top-line growth.

The Company anticipates reporting its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, by October 31, 2025. The Company invites shareholders to attend the FY2025 Earnings Call, scheduled for November 4, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET, where management will deliver an in-depth overview of the Company's financial and operational performance for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, as well as address any analyst questions from the audience concerning these results.

Earnings Call Details

Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Location: Virtual

Participant Options

Dial-In Numbers: 1-877-423-9813 or 1-201-689-8573

Call me: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13750000&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

- Participants can use Guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event.

- The Call me link will be made active at 09:45 AM ET, November 4.

About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology Inc. is a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities ("Zhibao China Group") in China. 2B2C ("to-business-to-customer") digital embedded insurance is the Company's innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by their proprietary PaaS.

Zhibao has developed over 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. Zhibao acquires and analyzes customer data, utilize big data and AI technology to continually iterate and enhance its digital insurance solutions. This iterative process, in addition to continually improving its digital insurance solutions, will keep it abreast of the new trends and customer preferences in the market. For more information, please visit: ir.zhibao-tech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "is/are likely to," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual reports on Form 20-F (as amended), registration statements on Form F-1 (as amended) and Form F-3 (as amended) that have been filed or will be filed from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271592

SOURCE: Zhibao Technology Inc.