Secarna Pharmaceuticals enters discovery and co-development agreement with Scenic Biotech to develop disease-modifying oligonucleotide therapy against a novel drug target The companies will jointly develop a first-in-class disease-modifying oligonucleotide against a newly validated target relevant for rare genetic disorders as well as broader disease conditions

Collaboration will leverage expertise and synergies of both companies' platforms to bring new treatments to patients Martinsried (Munich), Germany, October 23, 2025 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG, a company redefining the discovery and development of best-in-class oligonucleotide therapeutics today announced the signing of an agreement with Scenic Biotech B.V., a pioneer in modifier therapies for severe genetic diseases. The agreement covers the discovery and co-development of oligonucleotides against a novel target identified and validated by Scenic Biotech's proprietary Cell-Seq platform. Secarna will lead the oligonucleotide discovery part of the collaboration, bringing OligoCreator®, its proprietary AI-empowered oligonucleotide discovery and development platform, to the co-development. OligoCreator® has been shown to greatly expedite the drug discovery process, from target selection to therapeutic development, identifying and characterizing potentially safe and efficacious therapeutic candidates at unparalleled speed. Within the collaboration, Secarna will utilize its platform to identify promising candidates, while Scenic will add its expertise on target and disease biology. "We are really excited to collaborate with Scenic to develop first-in-class disease-modifying oligonucleotide therapies for severe genetic diseases. We were drawn together because both companies are working to tackle challenging-to-treat diseases in new ways, and we saw much synergy between our technologies and experience," said Konstantin Petropoulos, PhD, CEO of Secarna Pharmaceuticals. "From selecting the best target with the input of Scenic's Cell-Seq platform to discovering the best oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates with Secarna's OligoCreator® technology, we look forward to breaking new ground to jointly develop novel treatment options for patients in need." About Secarna Pharmaceuticals Secarna Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company redefining the discovery and development of best-in-class oligonucleotide therapeutics, offering hope to patients facing conditions that are beyond the reach of current approaches and modalities. With the Company's proprietary AI-empowered OligoCreator® platform, which includes multiple delivery technologies, Secarna identifies and characterizes oligonucleotide therapeutics with unparalleled speed and excellent safety and efficacy. By delivering these novel therapeutics to the cells, organs, or tissues where they are needed, targeted oligonucleotide therapies have the potential to revolutionize treatments for a wide range of difficult-to-treat disorders. Secarna's unique OligoCreator® platform is leveraged to transform untreatable conditions into treatable ones, profoundly changing the future of medicine. www.secarna.com Contact

