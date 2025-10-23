China is rapidly installing PV along highways, combining slopes, tunnels, and service areas to generate renewable electricity and cut transport-sector emissions.Along the Jinan-Weifang highway in China's Shandong province, a 68 MW solar system now produces 68 GWh per year, which is more than four times the route's own electricity consumption. The highway is billed as China's first zero-carbon route. Highway solar projects have expanded from service-area rooftops to slopes, medians, and tunnel entrances. By the end of 2024, installed capacity reached 1.7 GW, accounting for 76 percent of distributed ...

