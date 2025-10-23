Former Coinbase team emerges from stealth with AI agentic platform to unlock autonomous on-chain compliance for financial institutions.

CipherOwl, founded by the team that built Coinbase's on-chain data and compliance platform, today announced $15 million in seed financing co-led by General Catalyst and Flourish Ventures, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Sancus Ventures, Enlight Capital, OKX Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures, Road Capital and Predictive VC.

The company is emerging from stealth with an AI-native intelligence layer that transforms blockchain data into explainable, auditable decisions for institutional compliance. The funding will accelerate development of this platform-advancing its ability to turn blockchain data into evidence-backed decisions and investigations that institutions can trust.

CipherOwl addresses a critical challenge institutions face when adopting crypto: as blockchain transaction volumes explode, manual compliance processes can't keep pace. The company's AI-powered intelligent layer automatically screens millions of transactions, investigates suspicious activity, and generates audit-ready reports, reducing what previously took compliance teams weeks into minutes.

"On-chain is the new rail for moving value, and volumes are on track to grow 100x by 2030," said Leo Liang, co-founder and CEO of CipherOwl. "Legacy platforms weren't built for always-on, permissionless, and fast-evolving activities. We need robots/AI agents that monitor flows and act with proof. CipherOwl turns raw blockchain data into evidence-backed, explainable decisions that institutions can trust and regulators can audit."

The Evolving Crypto Compliance Landscape

The compliance challenge in crypto is unique: unlike traditional banking, blockchain transactions are public, permanent, and operate across dozens of different networks simultaneously. A single suspicious transaction might bounce through multiple blockchains, making it nearly impossible for human analysts to trace manually.

Traditional compliance tools were designed for closed banking systems with centralized oversight. Blockchain networks operate 24/7 across global jurisdictions, with transaction volumes that can spike unpredictably. Manual investigation methods that work for traditional finance break down when applied to cross-chain activity involving hundreds of different protocols and token types.

"We're at an inflection point where on-chain infrastructure is moving into mainstream financial services. But adoption will only accelerate if compliance infrastructure keeps pace," said John Onwualu, Principal at Flourish Ventures. "CipherOwl was built with this in mind, delivering explainable and auditable outcomes regulators can trust and the automation institutions need to scale."

CipherOwl's solution centers on what the company calls its "SR3 stack" Screening, Reasoning, Reporting, and Research, four integrated modules that automate the whole compliance workflow from detection through resolution. An AI orchestration layer coordinates these modules to ensure every decision is explainable and auditable, automatically escalating suspicious activity while maintaining the evidence trails that regulators require.

The solution treats blockchain data as the primary source of truth, delivering consistent, reproducible outcomes that scale with institutional requirements without sacrificing the explainability that compliance teams need to defend their decisions.

Why Now: The Compliance Crisis in Crypto

Several trends are converging to make automated compliance essential:

Volume explosion : On-chain transaction volume is projected to grow 100x by 2030 as traditional payments migrate to blockchain rails

: On-chain transaction volume is projected to grow 100x by 2030 as traditional payments migrate to blockchain rails Regulatory scrutiny : Governments worldwide are demanding the same anti-money laundering standards applied to traditional finance

: Governments worldwide are demanding the same anti-money laundering standards applied to traditional finance Institutional adoption: Major corporations and financial institutions need enterprise-grade compliance to participate in crypto markets

"The current approach of manual transaction review simply won't scale," said Marc Bhargava, Managing Director at General Catalyst. "CipherOwl has built the intelligence layer that institutions need to confidently operate in an AI-native financial system."

Proven Traction with Leading Institutions

Despite operating in stealth mode, CipherOwl has already secured customers including Coinbase, OKX, 0x, Cobo, and Story Protocol. Multiple deployments are handling production workloads with outputs designed for audit trails, supervisory exams, and board reporting.

The founding team brings deep crypto infrastructure and compliance expertise. CEO Leo Liang previously served as Head of Data Platform Services at Coinbase, building the company's petabyte-scale on-chain data and compliance infrastructure. Co-founder and CPO Ming Jiang led product for Coinbase's on-chain data infrastructure and compliance services.

Built for the Future of Finance

CipherOwl is designed for a world where both humans and AI agents transact on blockchain networks. The company's APIs enable other AI systems to programmatically request compliance checks, investigations, and reports, facilitating automated workflows while maintaining human oversight and ensuring regulatory compliance.

"Compliance can't be a checkbox. It must be scientific: evidence-based, data-driven, and explainable," said Liang. "By grounding AI agents in blockchain truth, we give institutions decisions they can trust and defend."

The funding will accelerate engineering hiring, expand blockchain network coverage, and deepen partnerships with institutions and public sector agencies. CipherOwl plans to support additional blockchain networks and enhance its AI capabilities to stay ahead of rapidly evolving compliance requirements.

About CipherOwl

CipherOwl is the AI-native intelligence layer for institutional cryptocurrency compliance. The company transforms raw blockchain data into explainable, auditable decisions that scale with global crypto adoption. Founded by leaders formerly of Coinbase, AWS, and other leading technology companies, CipherOwl is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at cipherowl.com.

About General Catalyst

General Catalyst is a global investment and transformation company that partners with the world's most ambitious entrepreneurs to drive resilience and applied AI.

We support founders with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, partnering with them from seed to growth stage and beyond.

With offices in the U.S., Europe, and India, we have supported the growth of 800+ businesses, including Airbnb, Anduril, Anthropic, Applied Intuition, Commure, Glean, Gusto, Helsing, Hubspot, Kayak, Livongo, Mistral, Ramp, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, Sword, and Zepto.

For more: www.generalcatalyst.com, @generalcatalyst

About Flourish Ventures

Flourish Ventures is an $850M global early-stage venture firm that backs entrepreneurs transforming financial systems for the better. We believe the most valuable fintech companies solve foundational challenges-expanding access, improving products, lowering costs-allowing people and businesses to thrive. Flourish's global portfolio spans over 100 companies across the U.S. and emerging markets. Our evergreen structure lets us back long-term trends with conviction, unconstrained by traditional fund timelines. For more: www.flourishventures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements about CipherOwl's business prospects and plans. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.

CipherOwl is available today with support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and other major blockchain networks. To request a demo, contact marketing@cipherowl.com.

