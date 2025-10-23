News summary:

GNSS timing underpins 5G, finance and data centers, yet spoofing and signal manipulation threaten accuracy, reliability and trust

Adtran's Oscilloquartz technology now supports Galileo OSNMA, a new authentication service that verifies GNSS signals

First-to-market timing innovation boosts GNSS resilience, helps futureproof deployments and sets a new benchmark for timing security

Adtran today announced support for Galileo's Open Service Navigation Message Authentication (OSNMA) across its Oscilloquartz synchronization platforms, marking a major advance in GNSS security. OSNMA is the first GNSS authentication service designed for civilian use, and Adtran is the first in the timing industry to support it. By verifying that timing data originates from genuine Galileo satellites, OSNMA ensures authenticity and integrity at the point of reception. Available via firmware update for supported multi-band GNSS receivers, the new feature adds an extra layer of protection against spoofing and manipulation, empowering existing deployments to strengthen security without hardware changes or service disruption.

"This is a milestone for GNSS security," said Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, Adtran. "As the first in the timing industry to support Galileo's OSNMA service, we're setting a new standard for authenticated satellite synchronization. From 5G and smart power grids to financial networks and data centers, bringing authentication to GNSS is a game changer for critical infrastructure. By enabling our customers to defend against sophisticated threats, including meaconing, we're helping them achieve greater timing integrity for their networks. Existing customers can access this new GNSS security feature with a simple firmware update, helping them stay protected as threats continue to evolve."

OSNMA support from Adtran brings a new level of GNSS security to critical infrastructure. Available for multi-band GNSS receivers in the OSA 5412, OSA 5422, OSA 5430 and OSA 5440 product lines, the feature integrates with Galileo's Open Service, using digital signatures and TESLA chain keys to authenticate navigation data. This ensures that timing and positioning information is verified as authentic and protected against spoofing or manipulation. Adtran's Oscilloquartz Syncjack probing adds a second layer of defense, detecting record-and-replay attacks also known as meaconing by comparing GNSS signals against trusted PTP sources. This dual-layer approach helps identify subtle timing manipulations and delay attacks that traditional receivers may miss. Setup is straightforward with trusted time, auto-update and easy provisioning, making deployment simple for all types of infrastructure.

"GNSS authentication is no longer theoretical. It's available, deployable and can be implemented without replacing installed equipment," commented Igal Pinhasov, VP of product line management at Oscilloquartz, Adtran. "By supporting Galileo's OSNMA service, we're raising the bar for timing integrity and empowering organizations to strengthen their networks against evolving threats. This innovation helps customers reduce operational risk, meet compliance requirements, and deliver more reliable services across sectors such as finance, telecom and energy. As digital transformation accelerates, authenticated timing is essential for trust and resilience. This advance enables our customers to futureproof their operations and deliver secure, high-performance services in an increasingly connected world."

