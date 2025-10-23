The all new Ledger Nano reinvents the iconic signer for a new era, securing Ledger Wallet and putting you in control, free from compromise.

Ledger, the world leader in digital asset security for consumers and enterprises, today unveiled a new era for Ledger, ownership, and identity. At Ledger Op3n in Paris, Ledger launched the new Ledger Nano Gen5, recreated and expanded Ledger Live as Ledger Wallet, and introduced Ledger Multisig.

As society transitions to digital identities, challenged by AI and a blurring of physical and online worlds, authenticating what's true is critical. Ledger is redefining its products to meet this future head-on, building products to enable Proof of You and Proof of Authority at scale.

Ledger's secure devices, formerly known as hardware wallets, are now Ledger signers. This update reflects their expanded role beyond securing financial transactions, including protecting digital identity in a world accelerated by AI. Ledger signers will continue to operate as millions now know them, by securing Ledger Wallet, formerly known as Ledger Live, the trusted interface to manage your value, connect to opportunity, and shape your future-on your terms.

Leading this evolution is the all-new Ledger Nano, reinventing our iconic signer for this new era of control, free from compromise.

Ledger Nano signers, loved by millions of users over the last decade, are an affordable shield for protecting value and a sword in the battle against scams and hacks. Ledger Nano Gen5 is the most powerful and playful Ledger Nano we've ever built-designed to secure everything from assets to identity, smart contracts to tomorrow's protocols.

Tony Fadell, iPod inventor and Ledger board member, brought in Susan Kare, the iconic artist and graphic designer responsible for the Apple Macintosh's original iconography, to bring even more fun to Ledger Nano. Susan designed iconography for an exclusive series of Badges to personalize your Ledger Nano, available at launch. Susan and Tony have been at the forefront of making groundbreaking technology usable and enjoyable, and brought incredible experience and expertise to the Ledger Nano project.

Ledger Nano features Bluetooth for on-the-go signing and NFC. Ledger Recovery Key, the spare key to access your assets, will be included in every box. NFC support further enables Ledger Security Key, allowing you to use FIDO2 Passkeys to protect your logins using your Ledger signer. Ledger Nano's secure, energy-efficient E Ink touchscreen empowers advanced security features like Clear Signing, Transaction Check, and Ledger Security Key.

"The Ledger Nano series is the most successful digital asset security device of all time, with millions sold and none ever hacked," said Pascal Gauthier, Chairman and CEO of Ledger. "The all new Ledger Nano is built for the challenges and opportunities of today, and ready for those coming in the future. It is the new signer for everyone, available for an accessible price, with the best security and user interface on the market. The next generation of Ledger begins today."

Your Ledger signer is the key to an ever more powerful ecosystem, via the Ledger Wallet app. Ledger Wallet is more than a simple portfolio tracker, it's the intuitive control center for your digital value. Ledger Wallet is the most secure wallet for digital assets and provides access to the most trustworthy services for buying, swapping, earning, and more. Together, Ledger signers and Ledger Wallet redefine what digital ownership looks like-clear, secure, and fully in your control.

Ledger Wallet features an updated user experience for Buy, Sell, Earn and Swap. It's faster and more reliable than ever, allowing you to trade with clarity and confidence. Ledger Wallet introduces significant new features: first, users can now connect their Ledger signer directly to popular dapps, such as 1inch, for seamless and secure experiences. Additionally, Ledger is integrating Noah, known as Cash-To-Stablecoin, enabling users to top up their wallet with fiat (USD or EUR) quickly without additional fees, and instantly convert to stablecoins (USDC). Noah enables effortless use of stablecoins for on-chain transactions.

"Ledger is for people who are serious about their digital wealth, and each day more and more people become serious about their digital wealth," said Ian Rogers, Chief Experience Officer (CXO) at Ledger. "Ledger's dedication to security and ownership hasn't wavered in eleven years but Ledger's products are evolving alongside crypto, faster than ever. Today the combination of Ledger Wallet on your smartphone or computer and your Ledger signer make it easy and safe to use the full range of services offered by decentralized finance. With Ledger you can buy, swap, earn, spend, connect and do more. We support 100% of the top 100 tokens and far beyond, without ever compromising on security OR ownership. By comparison, exchanges are walled gardens and using a software wallet alone is like begging to have your wealth stolen."

Ledger Signers will also enable Proof of Authority beyond the individual. The explosive growth of digital assets in the past 12 months has been driven in large part by institutions. Ledger Enterprise is the trust layer for the digital asset economy-the platform built for leading banks, custodians, governments, foundations, and crypto-native businesses to secure and move billions with absolute confidence. Every decision is Clear Signed, verified on-device at the hardware layer, so no approval will ever keep your team up at night.

Today we announced Ledger Enterprise is becoming even more versatile. Unveiled at Ledger Op3n, Ledger Multisig turns high-stakes operations into precise, verifiable decisions. Every approval is Clear Signed on a Ledger device, so every action is seen, understood, and locked with cryptographic certainty. Designed for treasury management, smart contract governance, and multi-chain workflows, Ledger Multisig gives leaders a single, trusted point of truth for billions in motion-without slowing down a single move. This isn't just security. It's certainty at scale.

The all new Ledger Nano, Ledger Wallet, and Ledger Multisig were battle-tested by the Donjon, Ledger's industry-leading team of white hat hackers, and audited by external security experts. Ledger Nano is available to order on Ledger.com and through our retail partners worldwide for $179/€179.

Ledger Nano is available for sales globally and pre-sale only in the U.S., subject to the FCC rules. Delivery is subject to FCC product certification approval. The FCC equipment authorization application has been filed and is expected to be approved once processing resumes after the US government shutdown.

SPECS:

Dimensions: 79.40 mm 53.35 mm 8.64 mm

Security: Ledger EAL 6+ certified secure element (ST33K1M5)

Screen type: E Ink®, monochrome (pure black and white), customizable always-on lock screen, capacitive touch

Screen resolution: 2.76", 400 px (height) 300 px (width) with 181 ppi

Weight: 46g

Connectivity: USB C, Bluetooth® 5.2, NFC (Ledger Recovery Key included in box)

