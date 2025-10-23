Thunes Enables Instant Payment Access To and From Colombia with New Real-Time Payment System Bre-B

SINGAPORE and BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, has launched real-time cross-border payments to and from Colombia through Bre-B, the country's new national instant payment system from Banco de la República, the Central Bank of Colombia.

This milestone highlights Thunes' commitment to connecting and supporting Real-Time Payment (RTP) systems worldwide and promoting financial inclusion through faster, interoperable, and affordable money movement. Adding Bre-B capabilities to its Direct Global Network is the latest example of Thunes' support for central banks and regulators modernising national payment systems and expanding access to financial products.

Bre-B allows individuals and businesses to send and receive money instantly, 24/7, between accounts held at different banks, cooperatives, digital wallets, and fintechs. Officially launched on October 6, 2025, 30 million people representing 76% of the country's adults have already signed up to the service. Thunes is one of the first global payment platforms to enable real-time cross-border capabilities in and out of Colombia with the new national system, dramatically accelerating transaction speed, reliability, and accessibility for Members of its Direct Global Network and their end users.

Chloe Mayenobe, President and COO at Thunes, said: "Across the world, Thunes is deeply engaged in building and connecting Real-Time Payment systems that enable people and businesses to move money instantly, securely, and transparently. We greatly value the vision and leadership of central banks, like Colombia's, that are driving innovations to make financial systems more inclusive and interoperable. Together with Bre-B, we're helping to power Colombia's participation in the real-time global economy and set a new benchmark for interoperable payments in the region."

With nearly 78% of transactions in Colombia still cash-based, Colombia's financial ecosystem is undergoing a rapid digital transformation. With over 92% bank account penetration and surging adoption of mobile wallets, along with its new instant payment service, the country is set to pave the way for a more inclusive, digital-first economy.

Aik Boon Tan, Chief Network Officer at Thunes, added: "Our addition of Bre-B to Thunes' Direct Global Network is a strong example of how public and private innovation can come together to drive financial transformation. Through this extension of our Network, we are proud to help expand Bre-B's reach beyond Colombia's borders, giving local people and businesses access to the global economy."

www.thunes.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thunes-enables-instant-payment-access-to-and-from-colombia-with-new-real-time-payment-system-bre-b-302592736.html