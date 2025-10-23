ArisGlobal Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Intelligent MedDRA Coding New Product Innovation Recognition for AI Leadership and Customer Impact

ArisGlobal is honored for its technological breakthrough in intelligent MedDRA coding that enhances accuracy, accelerates compliance workflows, and advances innovation in pharmacovigilance.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that ArisGlobal has received the 2025 Global New Product Innovation Recognition in the intelligent MedDRA Coding industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, customer impact, and market leadership. This recognition highlights ArisGlobal's consistent leadership in developing technology solutions that automate critical workflows, reduce compliance risks, and accelerate the delivery of safe and effective therapies through advanced automation solutions.

ArisGlobal's MedDRA Coding Agent, powered by LifeSphere® NavaX, marks a paradigm shift in pharmacovigilance automation by leveraging agentic AI to automate and optimize complex MedDRA coding workflows, minimizing manual burden and time to value for PV teams worldwide.

Designed to emulate the cognitive capabilities of seasoned professionals, the MedDRA Coding Agent applies context-aware intelligence to interpret nuanced clinical language, dynamically select tools, and continuously learn from reviewer feedback and evolving medical terminology. Its semantic understanding enables precise MedDRA coding, significantly reducing reviewer workload and minimizing errors, while intelligent case collaboration ensures only the most complex scenarios are escalated with ranked suggestions and transparent rationales. Multilingual and seamlessly integrable with existing safety databases and regulatory systems, the MedDRA Coding Agent scales effortlessly across global pharmaceutical operations, setting a new benchmark for intelligent, compliant, and future-ready PV workflows.

"ArisGlobal places innovation at the center of its growth strategy with LifeSphere NavaX serving as the cornerstone of its AI vision," said Norazah Bachok, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan "This first-of-its-kind Agent is adaptive, auditable, and enterprise-ready, enabling up to 80% efficiency gains, significantly easing reviewer workload and eliminating unnecessary noise while maintaining uncompromising accuracy."

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on technological breakthroughs and intelligent automation, ArisGlobal continues to lead in reimagining pharmacovigilance (PV) and regulatory affairs. The company's sustained investment in cognitive computing, multilingual processing, and automation has enabled it to scale effectively across global markets while delivering measurable gains in operational accuracy, speed, and compliance.

"The MedDRA Coding Agent represents a major leap forward in pharmacovigilance automation," said Jason Bryant, SVP, Product Management - AI at ArisGlobal. "By combining the cognitive depth of agentic AI with the proven intelligence of LifeSphere® NavaX, we're transforming complex coding workflows into intelligent, adaptive processes that deliver greater accuracy and efficiency at scale. This innovation underscores our continued investment in R&D and our unwavering commitment to advancing automation across the safety and regulatory value chain. And we're not slowing down-this is just the first of many intelligent agents we'll be introducing to help the industry reimagine what's possible."

Frost & Sullivan commends ArisGlobal for setting a high standard in innovation, market responsiveness, and customer impact. The company's forward-thinking approach to intelligent automation and continuous learning establishes it as a technology leader, reshaping the future of PV and regulatory operations globally.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the New Product Innovation Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding achievement in developing and launching products with high technological merit and strong commercial potential. The recognition honors organizations whose innovations drive measurable customer impact and redefine performance standards in their industries.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. ArisGlobal excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with evolving market needs, while executing with efficiency, transparency, and scale.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognitions laud companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Contact

Camila Tinajero

E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal, an AI-first technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn. www.arisglobal.com

Carina Birt

Carina Birt, Sarum Life Sciences on behalf of ArisGlobal

E: carina@sarumlifesciences.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arisglobal-receives-frost--sullivans-2025-global-intelligent-meddra-coding-new-product-innovation-recognition-for-ai-leadership-and-customer-impact-302592546.html