Rimouski, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce results from its 2025 channel sampling program at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") at its Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick. The program revealed multiple high-grade gold intervals, including 68.90 g/t Au over 0.50 m, 54.40 g/t Au over 0.90 m, 53.00 g/t Au over 0.60 m, 48.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m and 34.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Highlights of 2025 channel sampling at the Lynx Gold Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3398/271508_1693d0ee642fa95f_001full.jpg

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased with the results of this first channelling program at Lynx Gold Zone. It correlates well with our previous grab sampling and drilling programs. It gives us increased confidence that we can continue to refine our geological model at the LGZ and follow up with targeted drilling operations."

LGZ Channel Sampling Program

Channel sampling, more akin to core drilling, involves cutting continuous, chip-based samples across geological features on exposed rock surfaces, providing a more representative analysis than grab sampling. The 2025 program was designed to systematically sample the high-grade quartz veins visible at surface at the LGZ along a 750 m by 50 m area. One hundred forty-six (146) channels (5 cm wide by 6 to 8 cm deep) were cut to transect gold-bearing quartz veins (see Image 1). Samples ranging from 0.5 m to 1.0 m in length were then collected to respect the lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.

Image 1. 2025 channelling at the LGZ

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3398/271508_puma%20image%201.jpg

From the 411 samples, 55 samples grade above 1 g/t Au, with the best sample returning 68.9 g/t Au. 121 samples grade above 0.1 g/t Au, indicating that the Williams Brook Project hosts significant anomalous gold (Table 1).

The program successfully provided a detailed analysis of gold grade variability across the stripping area at Lynx. Results of the channel sampling and mapping correlate well with the established geological model, Puma's preliminary grab sampling, and the company's limited 2021-2024 drilling programs. The local variability of gold grade is characteristic of a free gold quartz vein system, and this channelling program has provided some valuable insights that will help direct future drilling programs.

Table 1. Summary of composite 2025 LGZ channel results*

CHANNEL FROM (m) TO (m) LENGTH (m) GOLD (g/t) C5 0.00 2.50 2.50 2.01 Incl. 1.50 2.50 1.00 4.96 C14 0.00 0.50 0.50 10.60 C15 0.00 1.35 1.35 7.05 Incl. 0.65 1.35 0.70 11.45 C16 0.00 6.56 6.56 1.41 Incl. 1.74 2.34 0.60 4.11 and 3.64 4.39 0.75 6.82 C18 0.00 1.95 1.95 3.18 Incl. 1.00 1.95 0.95 6.51 C19 0.00 4.85 4.85 1.13 Incl. 0.55 1.95 1.40 3.72 Incl. 0.55 1.25 0.70 6.27 C24 0.00 4.25 4.25 2.91 Incl. 0.00 0.95 0.95 4.49 and 1.45 2.25 0.80 7.30 C33 0.00 0.50 0.50 2.46 C34 0.00 0.60 0.60 9.24 C36 0.00 2.70 2.70 0.23 Incl. 1.55 2.05 0.50 1.17 C38 0.00 2.52 2.52 1.71 Incl. 0.00 0.65 0.65 3.92 C39 0.00 0.53 0.53 1.13 C54 0.00 1.35 1.35 2.32 C54B 0.00 0.80 0.80 2.42 C62 0.00 9.00 9.00 0.09 Incl. 5.15 5.75 0.60 1.28 C71 0.00 0.70 0.70 1.26 C77 0.00 1.85 1.85 0.69 Incl. 1.10 1.85 0.75 1.44 C78 0.00 0.50 0.50 4.58 C79 0.00 1.40 1.40 0.75 C81 0.00 0.50 0.50 3.08 C92 0.00 2.75 2.75 0.56 Incl. 0.90 1.50 0.60 2.52 C93 0.00 0.50 0.50 1.71 C97 0.00 1.65 1.65 0.76 Incl. 0.00 0.50 0.50 2.22 C105 0.00 1.35 1.35 2.46 C106 0.00 1.10 1.10 6.68 Incl. 0.60 1.10 0.50 14.40 C107 0.00 1.66 1.66 1.23 Incl. 0.80 1.66 0.86 2.34 C108 0.00 7.20 7.20 5.72 Incl. 3.20 6.20 3.00 13.44 Incl. 3.20 5.70 2.50 15.61 Incl. 3.20 3.70 0.50 68.90 C109 0.00 3.35 3.35 0.27 Incl. 0.00 0.50 0.50 1.57 C110 0.00 0.50 0.50 48.00 C111 0.00 3.60 3.60 0.88 Incl. 0.80 3.60 2.80 1.05 C112 0.00 6.40 6.40 7.87 Incl. 0.00 0.90 0.90 54.40 C113 0.00 2.65 2.65 1.47 Incl. 1.50 2.15 0.65 5.34 C115 0.00 1.70 1.70 20.59 Incl. 0.50 1.10 0.60 53.00 C116 0.00 1.00 1.00 18.70 Incl. 0.00 0.50 0.50 34.50 C117 0.00 1.20 1.20 12.28 Incl. 0.60 1.20 0.60 24.00 C125 0.00 2.30 2.30 0.32 Incl. 0.80 1.30 0.50 1.08 C135 0.00 5.50 5.50 0.34 Incl. 2.90 4.00 1.10 1.26 C136 0.00 3.10 3.10 4.98 Incl. 0.60 2.00 1.40 10.77 Incl. 0.60 1.30 0.70 17.00

*The table lists the weighted gold grade of a channel over a set length if at least 1 sample from that channel graded above 1 g/t gold. Samples are between 0.50 m and 1m in length, allowing them to adequately represent the grade of each vein and correlate the results with geological information useful for characterizing the vein system.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Mr. Dominique Gagné, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

On-site quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) measures

Channel samples are bagged, sealed and sent to ALS Chemex in Moncton, NB, where each sample is crushed and pulped before being fire-assayed (Au-AA24 and ME-MS61). The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples are stored for further work or verification as needed. As part of its QA/QC program, the Company aims for a minimum rate of 7-8% of external certified gold standards (ranging from low to high grade) and blanks in each batch of samples submitted to the lab. Any sample returning 3g/t Au is analyzed using a gravity finish (Au-GRA22). Check assays are also routinely performed.

About the Williams Brook Project

The Williams Brook Project (40,225 ha), optioned to Kinross Gold Corp (see October 24, 2024 News Release), comprises the Williams Brook, Jonpol and the Portage Properties. To earn a 65% interest in the project, Kinross will finance a minimum of $16.75 M in exploration expenditures over the next five years (including a firm commitment of $2 M with at least 5,000 metres of drilling in the first 18 months (2025-2026).

About Puma's Assets in New Brunswick

Puma has accumulated an impressive portfolio of prospective gold landholdings strategically located close to roads and infrastructure in Northern New Brunswick, including the Williams Brook Project and the new McKenzie Gold Project. Both are located near the Rocky Brook Millstream Fault ("RBMF"), a major regional structure formed during the Appalachian Orogeny and a significant control for gold deposition in the region. Puma's work to date has focused on the Williams Brook property, but prospecting and surface exploration work on its other properties have confirmed their potential for significant gold mineralization.

About Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying and developing a pipeline of precious metals projects in New Brunswick, near Canada's Renowned Bathurst Mining Camp. Puma has a long history in Northern New Brunswick, having worked on regional projects for over 15 years. Puma's successful exploration methodology, which combines traditional prospecting methods with detailed trenching and cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, has been instrumental in facilitating an understanding of the region's geology and associated mineralized systems. Armed with geophysical surveys, geochemical data, and consultants' expertise, Puma has developed a cost-effective exploration tool to discover gold at shallow depths and maximize drilling results.

