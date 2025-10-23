Food and Agriculture Organization Invites Arbor Day Foundation CEO to Speak During Global Urban Forestry Conference

Arbor Day Foundation's Dan Lambe shares vision for greener, healthier cities

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, was invited to speak at the First International Green Cities Conference, hosted by The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and UN Habitat.

The two-day conference was held last week at the FAO headquarters in Rome, Italy, coinciding with the World Food Forum. The First International Green Cities conference brought together public officials, private sector leaders, and NGOs like the Arbor Day Foundation to help create momentum around the effort to shape greener cities worldwide.

"I am grateful for FAO's continued trust in the Arbor Day Foundation and this opportunity to showcase our knowledge, experience, and leadership in urban forestry," said Lambe. "The positive impact of trees goes beyond borders and transcends language barriers. That's why it's so important we, as an international community, work together to reimagine urban life for the better. Because together, we can make a lasting difference for millions of people."

Dan Lambe was invited to speak at two events that focused on how trees and green spaces can shape more climate-resilient cities, the rapid growth of the Arbor Day Foundation's Tree Cities of the World program, and how the Arbor Day Foundation is collaborating with FAO to scale global impact through forestry.

Tree Cities of the World recognizes cities and towns that leverage urban forestry to enhance the livability and sustainability of their local area. This year, 210 communities were recognized as Tree Cities of the World, the most ever honored since the program began in 2018. These cities represent 24 countries and 6 continents, with communities ranging in population size from 1,500 to 12 million people. Globally, more than 134 million people live in Tree Cities of the World.

"Through Tree Cities of the World, we've been able to galvanize a global network of passionate tree planters eager to make their cities better places to live. The growing interest in this program is proof we're all eager to learn from one another and use those insights to shape a greener future," said Lambe.

The Tree Cities of the World program is jointly operated by FAO and the Arbor Day Foundation and is in alignment with FAO's Green Cities initiative, which is designed to make a tangible impact on the health and well-being of people in 1,000 cities by strengthening green infrastructure. During the First International Green Cities Conference, FAO leaders debuted new criteria and a commitment pledge for Green Cities.

Visit treecitiesoftheworld.org to learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation's global network of cities leading the way in urban and community forestry.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

###



Dan Lambe, CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation, speaks on stage during the First International Green Cities Conference at FAO's headquarters in Rome, Italy.

