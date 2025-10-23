Fractal Analytics Limited: Fractal Achieves AWS Generative AI Consulting Services Competency, Reinforcing its Leadership in AI Strategy and Implementation

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence solutions to Fortune 500® companies, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Consulting Services Competency. This milestone recognizes Fractal's expertise and commitment to leveraging AI technologies to drive innovation and transformation for its global clients.

The AWS Generative AI Consulting Services Competency identifies partners with proven technical proficiency and customer success in guiding organizations through the entire generative AI lifecycle, from defining strategy and responsible AI frameworks to building, customizing, and maintaining generative AI applications and foundation models.

"Achieving the AWS Generative AI Consulting Services Competency reflects our commitment to enabling clients to unlock the full potential of generative AI responsibly and effectively," said Vikram Magon, Vice President - AWS Partnership, Fractal. "This recognition validates our ability to deliver end-to-end consulting services that help businesses innovate, accelerate adoption, and achieve measurable outcomes with AWS technologies."

Fractal's consulting expertise spans:

Strategic Advisory : Helping organizations define generative AI adoption roadmaps and responsible AI principles.

: Helping organizations define generative AI adoption roadmaps and responsible AI principles. Model Development & Customization : Building and fine-tuning foundation models for industry-specific and cross-functional use cases.

: Building and fine-tuning foundation models for industry-specific and cross-functional use cases. Deployment & Operations : Supporting clients in operating, securing, and maintaining generative AI applications and workloads.

: Supporting clients in operating, securing, and maintaining generative AI applications and workloads. Governance & Risk Management: Implementing frameworks to ensure compliance, security, and ethical AI practices.

With a strong track record of delivering generative AI solutions across industries, Fractal empowers clients to enhance customer experiences, optimize operations, and drive innovation. This competency builds on Fractal's existing AWS competencies in Data & Analytics, DevOps, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Financial Services, further cementing its position as a trusted partner for AI-driven transformation.

The AWS Competency Program connects customers with AWS Partners who have demonstrated technical expertise and proven customer success in specialized solution areas. These partners help organizations accelerate cloud adoption and innovation while adhering to best practices.

About Fractal

Fractal is a globally recognized Enterprise AI company with a vision to power every human decision in the enterprise.

Fractal's suite of businesses includes Asper.ai (enabling interconnected decisions for revenue growth) and Analytics Vidhya (one of the world's largest data science communities). Fractal incubated Qure.ai, a global healthcare AI leader enhancing the rapid identification and management of tuberculosis, lung cancer, and stroke. Fractal's dedicated AI research team is focused on foundational AI advancements, including knowledge-based foundational models, reasoning-based systems, and agentic systems. The team has launched successful products such as MarshallGoldsmith.ai, Vaidya.ai, Kalaido.ai, and the open-source reasoning model Fathom-R1-14B.

Fractal employs over 5,000 professionals across 18 global locations, including the United States, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Ukraine, India, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, and Australia. It has consistently earned recognition as one of India's Best Companies to Work For (Top 100, 2025), a 'Great Workplace' for eight consecutive years, and among 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' for five years running by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Fractal was also named a Leader in the 2025 Forrester Wave for Customer Analytics Service Providers and earned leadership positions in the Everest Group Peak Matrix Assessment 2025 for AI and Analytics Services, and Information Services Group's 2024 assessments for Data Engineering and Data Science Services.

