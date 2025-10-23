E2, a clean economy tracking specialist, says private and federal cancellations have slashed US solar, wind, and storage investments, hitting Republican districts hardest.From pv magazine USA The US clean energy economy continues to contract under the second Trump administration as a series of executive actions and Congress' One Big Beautiful Bill crack down harshly on solar and wind industrial policy. The latest data from E2's Clean Economy Tracker shows that in September alone, nearly 3,000 jobs were lost and $1.6 billion in projects were cancelled, factories closed, or investment commitments ...

