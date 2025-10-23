SCS Global Services: Global Heat Reduction Initiative Expands Impact With Registry Standard Version 2.0, Strengthening Alignment with ICVCM and ICROA Accreditation

The updated framework represents the continuous effort to strengthen safeguards, expand stakeholder accountability, and advance comprehensive climate impact measurement across all heat drivers.

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / The Global Heat Reduction Initiative (GHR) has released Version 2.0 of its Registry Standard, ensuring that Heat Reduction Credits seamlessly align with the integrity and transparency standards guiding the global voluntary carbon market, including Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) and International Carbon Reduction and Offset Alliance (ICROA) accreditation requirements. GHR plans to pursue formal accreditation under both programs in 2026.

The first of its kind in the voluntary carbon market, GHR's framework accounts for all heat drivers including super pollutants like methane and HFCs, and air polluting aerosols like black carbon, and quantifies their climate impacts to accelerate global heat reduction.

Key revisions to the Registry Standard include bolstered social and environmental safeguards and expanded stakeholder engagement requirements. Incorporating these updates ensures Heat Reduction Credits remain interoperable with traditional carbon credits, building long-term market integrity and confidence.

"Version 2.0 underscores GHR's continued leadership in integrating critical near-term reduction efforts into the world's leading climate action standards," said Kiff Gallagher, GHR Executive Director. "Project developers and buyers can have the confidence that Heat Reduction Credits meet the highest standards for scientific rigor and transparency."

With five methodologies released and more in development, the GHR Standard provides public and private organizations with a credible pathway to quantify, verify, and finance heat reduction initiatives that address the full range of climate forcers across target-aligned timescales.

"The GHR Registry Standard brings an unprecedented level of precision to the climate marketplace," said Linda Brown, Co-founder and Senior Vice President of SCS Global Services. "Version 2.0 builds on our commitment to uphold environmental and social integrity while translating the latest climate science into actionable, verifiable standards."

The GHR Registry Standard is grounded in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) science and reviewed by experts from the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), convened by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). This scientific foundation ensures the framework addresses all heat drivers of climate change including those historically undervalued while delivering climate impact data beyond conventional CO2e reporting.

The GHR Registry Standard (Version 2.0) is now available here. Organizations can learn more at heatreduction.com/registry.

About the Global Heat Reduction Initiative

Global Heat Reduction Initiative combines cutting-edge methodology with expert advisory, enabling organizations to understand their total climate footprint, plan comprehensive mitigation strategies, and accelerate heat reduction. With this holistic view, organizations can prioritize interventions with the greatest climate return per dollar spent, unlock faster climate progress, and deliver immediate local benefits.?Learn more at www.heatreduction.com.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, and standards development with over 40 years of experience. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

GHR Registry Standard Version 2.0

