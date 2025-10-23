Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO20) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") announces that it has retained MWH Geo-Surveys International Inc. of Reno, Nevada to conduct a UAV Magnetic survey on the Company's Wildhorse Project in Mineral County, Nevada. The total survey area size is approximately 10.5 Km2 and will begin immediately.

This Magnetic survey is an important component of ongoing exploration activities on the property where outcropping of high-grade copper plus gold at surface suggest that the property is underlain by a copper-gold porphyry system of unknown size. The presence of abundant magnetite + epidote + pyrite alteration encountered near the Coca Cola Zone of the property supports the evidence that this type of geology is a classic setting for copper porphyry systems (see news release dated September 24, 2025).

Glenstar CEO, Dave Ryan, stated that, "This magnetic survey will provide us with critical data that will aid us in our ongoing exploration efforts, and will hopefully identify additional key areas that should be further evaluated."

Project Background & Recent Exploration Work

The Wildhorse Property is comprised of 89 mineral claims, representing 1,780 acres (720 hectares) in Mineral County, Nevada, and was initially targeted after compilation of all available data, including notes of a 1975 field examination contained in the Anaconda Company archives housed at the university of Wyoming. The claims show historical workings that appear to date from the late 1800's and early 1900's. Other claim stakes that the geological team discovered on the property indicate the last time the area was staked was 2011, however, these claims were never registered with the BLM. Preliminary geological assessment of the claims, and the area in general, indicate there are a series of east dipping mineralized zones. Initial field examination of the property identified and sampled a quartz veinlet zone containing in excess of 1 gram per ton gold, 1% copper, and 6,100 ppm of antimony. It was also reported that outcropping zones also contain bismuth and tungsten >200 ppm, which points to a focused intrusive source for the epidote skarn alteration and poly-metallic system.

Several additional areas of exposed copper mineralization were located during the staking of the property. The geology of the area is complex, with strongly folded and faulted limestones, shale, and metavolcanic rocks of Paleozoic age underly the known mineralization and cover a large portion of the property claims. Importantly, an intrusive mass of rhyolite has intruded the deformed section in a position proximal to the known mineralization. Land slide rubble and boulder bearing gravel units conceal the underlying geology in the northcentral portion of the property (see news release dated May 8, 2025).

The economic opportunity at Wildhorse points to the possible discovery of a large, well mineralized skarn system under the surface workings and within the controlling north-south fault zone exposed at surface. Skarns are relatively easy to explore as they respond well to a variety of electric geophysical methods including magnetic surveys.

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties throughout the world.

Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO20", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF".

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is the independent consulting geologist for Glenstar Minerals Inc. who has examined the Green Monster and Wildhorse properties on the ground numerous times since 2022 and 2024 respectively. All fieldwork relating to geologic observations and sampling as reported herein, has been directly overseen by Mr. Marvin who supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

