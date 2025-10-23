Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - RS&H, a national employee-owned architecture, engineering and consulting firm, announced today that Kim Holland, PE, has joined the firm as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development. Holland has extensive experience leading strategy, investments and growth across the transportation and infrastructure sectors, including over 21 years previously at RS&H and most recently with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

Kim Holland

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11868/271492_holland_kim_n3.jpg

At FDOT, Holland served as the Chief Strategy Officer and Assistant Secretary of Strategic Development, where she led policy and planning, modal development and the Florida Rail Enterprise, creating strong partnerships to maintain one of the nation's strongest economies. She was responsible for $6B of the state's five-year program, modal and rail safety initiatives, and long-range planning for the 2055 Florida Transportation Plan. She served as a voting member of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation (AASHTO) Transportation Policy Forum and is a graduate of AASHTO's Executive Leadership Institute.

In her new role at RS&H, Holland will oversee corporate development, including mergers, acquisitions, and strategic investments, which are a critical component in advancing RS&H's 2030 Strategic Plan.

"Kim's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for RS&H as we advance our 2030 Strategic Plan," said RS&H's Chief Executive Officer Lisa Robert, PE. "Her strategic vision, industry expertise and commitment to collaboration will help us strengthen our capabilities, expand our reach and deliver even greater value to our clients and communities."

"I'm honored to help shape RS&H's next chapter," said Holland. "By pairing disciplined investments with market insight-and building on the firm's culture of care and collaboration-we can create new pathways for growth and innovation that align with client needs and the public interest."

RS&H Chief Financial Officer Amy Davis added, "Kim's professional experience will be invaluable as we execute our growth strategy and drive shareholder value. Her collaborative approach and industry relationships will strengthen our position as a leader in the AEC [architecture/engineering/consulting] market."

Holland holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Florida, is a registered professional engineer in multiple states, and is a LEED-accredited professional. Beyond her leadership through AASHTO, she is a graduate of both Leadership Florida and Leadership Jacksonville, has served on the Board of Trustees of the Florida Chamber Foundation, and has been involved with many other local organizations.

About RS&H

Employee-owned, RS&H is a leading provider of architecture, engineering, and consulting services, driven by a shared purpose of creating tomorrow, together. Rooted in integrity, accountability, curiosity, and teamwork, RS&H works alongside clients and communities to deliver innovative, purpose-driven solutions that inspire progress and redefine possibilities. With a history of tackling some of the world's greatest challenges, RS&H combines technical expertise with a boundless spirit to create resilient, forward-thinking infrastructure and spaces. Together, we're building a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.rsandh.com.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271492

SOURCE: RS&H