Classify, Discover and Securely Erase Sensitive Files in One Solution with Search BCWipe

Jetico, developer of long-trusted data wiping software, today announced the launch of a new AI-powered data classification feature in Search. This release empowers organizations to automatically categorize files based on their content, resulting in smarter data management and more robust compliance efforts.

Search and the new AI-powered data classification tool are available in the Enterprise Edition of BCWipe with central management, delivering a unified solution to classify, identify and securely erase sensitive data.

"Managing data today isn't just about volume, but variety too. Not all types of data have the same value, and treating every file equally can lead to serious compliance gaps or security risks," states Jetico CEO, Hannaleena Pojanluoma. "With Jetico's AI-powered classification, users no longer need to sort through files manually or rely on keyword searches that miss context. Instead, they can automatically organize data based on meaning, therefore making it easier to find what matters, protect what's sensitive and stay in control of compliance."

Designed to strengthen compliance efforts and improve data governance, the AI-powered classification feature includes these key features:

Local AI Processing

All classification processes occur locally on the endpoint running the engine of the central management tool, preserving confidentiality and eliminating the need to transmit data externally.

Predefined Categories

Users can utilize ready-made categories to quickly organize sensitive information based on common compliance needs.

Custom Categories with Trainable, Meaning-Based AI

Users can create custom categories by uploading example files. The AI processes this data locally to build a semantic profile, improving classification accuracy based on the actual meaning of the content.

Enhanced Search Capabilities

The tool allows for category-based searches, enabling users to locate or exclude specific data types efficiently.

Integration with Jetico Central Manager BCWipe

Classified data seamlessly integrates into Jetico's central management console, allowing administrators to centrally discover, classify and securely erase sensitive files beyond forensic recovery.

To discover how AI-powered data classification can improve data management and compliance, contact our Data Protection Specialists to request a free trial of Search, available in the Enterprise Edition of BCWipe.

About Jetico

Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 20 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered besides Otaniemi Science Park in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

Contacts:

Valeria Corti

Marketing Manager, Jetico

valeria.corti@jetico.com

Phone (U.S.): +1 202 742 2901

Phone (Europe): +358 50 339 6388