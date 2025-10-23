The Distillery Historic District: Toronto's Distillery Winter Village Unwraps 2025 Programming Lineup

Returning November 13, 2025 - January 4, 2026, Toronto's world-famous Christmas market reveals new experiences, culinary collaborations and festive entertainment

Toronto, ON, Canada, Oct. 23, 2025, announced its 2025 programming line-up as it prepares to transform Toronto's Distillery Historic District into an enchanting holiday destination recognized around the world - attracting a million visitors annually.

Now in its 16th season, this proudly Canadian celebration brings more programming and more holiday magic than ever. From Netflix's Stranger Things 5 immersive experience and The Pura Vida Chocolate Experience presented by Visit Costa Rica to Chef's Lane featuring exclusive dishes from top Canadian chefs and performances by beloved Canadian institutions like The Tenors , the Canadian Opera Company , Mirvish Productions , and the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir , this year's lineup promises to deliver cherished holiday memories.

Visitors will find 47 vendor cabins and nine outdoor holiday bars - the most ever - under a canopy of festive lights offering everything from winter comfort food to must-try treats and seasonal gifts. Highlights include Cluny Bistro 's viral torched s'mores hot chocolate, a Craig's Cookies pop-up, spiralized potato on a stick, Dubai chocolate, Japanese tacos, fresh strawberries in melted chocolate, and themed outdoor bars like the Ugly Sweater Patio, Peppermint Patio, and the Naughty or Nice Bar.

Recognized among the best Christmas markets globally, The Distillery Winter Village blends the nostalgia of a traditional European market in the heart of downtown Toronto, and runs from November 13, 2025 to January 4, 2026. This year, L'Oréal Paris joins as presenting sponsor to help bring the holiday spirit to life across 13 acres of cobblestone streets and historic architecture.

"This will be one of our most exciting years yet," said Rik Ocvirk, Vice President, The Distillery Restaurants Corp. and Director, Experiences and Events, The Distillery Historic District. "Our programming combines culinary creativity, family-friendly entertainment, and charming design in a way that captures what makes The Distillery Winter Village so special during the holidays. And we're proud to partner with L'Oréal Paris, a brand that shares our belief in making beauty, joy and memorable experiences accessible to everyone."

The tree lighting ceremony on opening night, Thursday, November 13, 2025 will be live streamed for people around the world to enjoy. Catch the show at youtube.com/@distillery_to from 5:30 p.m - 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Distillery Winter Village 2025 Program Guide

OPENING NIGHT & TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY

Thursday, November 13 at 6:00 p.m., Santa flips the switch and lights up Canada's most iconic Christmas tree. The evening will feature a special performance by The Tenors , immediately following the lighting. All ticket profits from opening night support local charity partners. Tickets are required .

SHOW-STOPPING LINE-UP OF PERFORMANCES AND HOLIDAY MUSIC

From choirs and carollers to musical theatre stars and family sing-alongs, this year's schedule offers something special for every kind of visitor. Performances are free with admission.

Performance Highlights :

The Tenors (https://www.tenorsmusic.com/) - November 13, Opening Night, 6:00 p.m.

International Award-winning vocal sensation, The Tenors, return home and bring their powerful voices and world-class harmonies to Opening Night of The Distillery Winter Village. Join us for a celebration of holiday classics in a performance that will set the stage for The Distillery Winter Village's 2025 season.

Toronto Mendelssohn Choir (https://www.tmchoir.org/) - November 30, 7:00 & 8:00 p.m.

Canadian Opera Company (https://www.coc.ca/community) - December 5, 7:00 pm; & family-oriented show December 6, 3:30 p.m.

Past Canadian Opera Company (COC) Ensemble Studio artists, COC Teaching Artists, and close opera friends of the COC present a beautiful holiday evening performance; alongside a reimagined musical exploration of Ezra Jack Keats' timeless classic, "The Snowy Day".

A Very Merry Mirvish Concert - December 7, 7:00 p.m.

A Very Merry Mirvish Concert features cast members from three musicals playing on Mirvish stages this holiday season - the smash-hit Broadway musical & Juliet , Rodgers and Hammerstein's beloved The Sound of Music , and We Will Rock You featuring the songs of Queen.

A Super Simple Christmas with Caitie & Tobee (https://supersimple.com/)! - November 17-20, 3:00 p.m.; December 10-12, 3:00 p.m.; and December 15-17, 3:00 p.m.

A joyful sing-along featuring favourites from Caitie's Countdown to Christmas and classic carols like Jingle Bells and We Wish You a Merry Christmas. Plus, meet Caitie & Tobee on November 17 from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and December 17 from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and visit the Super Simple Pop-Up Shop for exclusive holiday gifts on select days.

The McGregor Carollers (https://www.mcgregorcarollers.com/)

A Toronto tradition - a quartet of carollers will fill the site with holiday cheer. Their appearance schedule is found here .

Crane Creations Theatre Company (https://cranecreations.ca/) - Every Sunday from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Holiday puppets, Bunny, Squirrel and Crane will spread cheer and spark imagination in kids of all ages.

STRANGER THINGS 5 IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Netflix is thrilled to bring Canadian fans an exclusive Stranger Things immersive experience at The Distillery Winter Village. To celebrate the highly anticipated final season, Netflix invites visitors to step inside the supernatural heart of Hawkins, Indiana for a photo op straight out of the show. Get ready to relive one of the series' most iconic, spine-tingling moments as you stand in the legendary recreation of the Byers' living room, complete with the haunting alphabet wall and the show's signature string of Christmas lights. This is a pop-culture pilgrimage that puts you directly inside the scene that started it all.

Stranger Things 5 will debut in three volumes this fall: four episodes on Nov. 26, three episodes?on Christmas Day, and the finale episode?on New Year's Eve. Each volume releases at 5:00 p.m. PST.

THE PURA VIDA CHOCOLATE EXPERIENCE PRESENTED BY VISIT COSTA RICA

Escape to the land of pura vida - "the good life" - and the warmth of Costa Rica. The Archeo patio transforms into a tropical chocolate paradise, where guests can sip hot chocolate served in fresh coconuts topped with whipped cream, try the decadent "mochanut" (a blend of coffee and hot chocolate, also served in a real coconut), dip into tropical fruit fondue, and sample premium chocolate. Enjoy your drink at vibrant surfboard tables, then unwind in bird-nest loungers beneath a symbolic ceiba tree, surrounded by rainforest scenery where sloths, parrots, and tree frogs make an appearance. For kids, there's a creative colouring station inspired by Costa Rica's iconic hand-painted oxcarts.

SANTA'S VILLAGE

This year, Santa's Village inside Soulpepper Theatre has a magical new look inspired by Bad Hats' Narnia (an adaptation of C.S. Lewis's beloved story about the mystical land of Narnia). Children and families can enter through the wardrobe into a blue and silvery winter wonderland, take a photo with Santa and his elves,and even encounter Narnia characters.

FESTIVE FOOD AND DRINK

With 40 food vendors and nine themed outdoor bars, there's something to delight every taste bud.

New This Year: Santa Spuds (spiralized potato on a stick), Robata-style meat skewers, Dubai Chocolates, and a Craig's Cookies pop-up.

Plus, some returning favourites: Cluny's viral torched s'mores hot chocolate, Santa's smoker and BBQ, Japanese tacos, poutine, Nepalese momos (dumplings), empanadas, pierogies, mini donuts, mini pancakes, fresh strawberries with chocolate, and classic Swiss Raclette.

Three new foodie experiences :

Chef's Lane

Pure Spirits Mews transforms into a mouth-watering culinary destination, featuring elevated holiday creations by four top Canadian chefs. Participating chefs will be announced at a later date. Exclusive to The Distillery Winter Village.

Ugly Sweater Patio Bar

This Cluny Bistro patio invites you to flaunt your best (or worst) holiday sweater. An 8-foot ball of yarn sets the stage for a quirky, can't-miss holiday hangout.

Peppermint Patio

Follow the 10' Candy Cane Wreath into a red-and-white striped wonderland. From arches to columns, this Madrina Bar y Tapas patio is sugar-cane sweet and brimming with holiday cheer. Order a candy-cane inspired cocktail and raise a glass to the season.

SHOPPING & HOLIDAY GIFTS

Visitors can explore 85-plus year-round retailers, plus seven vendor cabins offering handmade holiday gifts and one-of-a-kind finds.

HOLIDAY PHOTO OPS

Pose in front of the centrepiece Christmas Tree and capture these can't-miss holiday displays: the 80,000 dangling white lights at the Naughty or Nice Bar, the Heart of Christmas display, Santa's sleigh and reindeer, the Candy Cane Wreath, and the famous Countdown to Christmas clock - plus hundreds of thousands of holiday lights strung across the site.

Professional photos by the Christmas Tree will be offered for purchase by The Photo Spot .

TICKETS AND PLANNING YOUR VISIT

Tickets are required for peak times, including: Opening Night; Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays after 4:00 p.m.; Thursdays in December after 4:00 p.m.; and daily from December 15 - 31; and for New Years Eve. Kids aged nine and under are always free. For ticket details, visit TheDistilleryWinterVillage.com . Tickets start at $15new immersive show, Mythos.

ABOUT THE DISTILLERY WINTER VILLAGE

The Distillery Winter Village is Toronto's original outdoor Christmas market, set within The Distillery Historic District. Recognized among the best Christmas markets in the world, it welcomes more than one million visitors each year from across Canada and abroad. For seven weeks each winter, the neighbourhood transforms into a festive destination featuring its famous Christmas tree, seasonal vendor cabins, festive performances, and themed food and beverage experiences. The event employs more than 700 seasonal workers and raises funds for local charities. For more information and tickets, visit TheDistilleryWinterVillage.com .

