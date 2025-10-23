A successful entrepreneur and life sciences leader to accelerate Cardiawave's global expansion

Cardiawave, a pioneering medtech company developing non-invasive ultrasound therapy (NIUT) for aortic stenosis, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Freeman, PhD, as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

This marks a key milestone in the company's evolution, reinforcing its ambition to set new frontiers in the treatment of Aortic valve diseases.

Jonathan Freeman, a seasoned leader and serial entrepreneur, joins Cardiawave at a pivotal moment. The company completed its Valvosoft® Pivotal study in Europe and prepares for its IDE trial in the United States.

Jonathan Freeman is a builder of innovative life sciences companies with a proven international track record. He has consistently leveraged his experience to support breakthrough innovations with global impact.

Jonathan is co-founder of Anthos Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients suffering from cardiovascular disease, acquired by Novartis in May 2025 for up to $3.1B. He is also the founding board member of Neurvati and of GRIN Therapeutics, and Operating Advisor at Blackstone Life Sciences. He previously held senior executive roles at Merck KGaA, Baxter International, Serono, and Vedanta Biosciences.

Jonathan Freeman holds a PhD in Molecular Pharmacology and an international MBA from Cambridge (MA).

"I joined the Board in July 2025, and based on my observations over the last 3 months, I am convinced that the company has assembled an outstanding team and will deliver new therapeutic options for millions of patients who have no other choices The clinical results achieved in Europe are very promising and could transform the treatment of aortic stenosis and more generally, cardiovascular diseases. As Chairman of the Board, I will leverage my entrepreneurial experience and network in the investment community to accelerate Cardiawave's growth." Says Jonathan Freeman, PhD, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Cardiawave

"We are delighted to welcome Jonathan Freeman as Chairman of our Board. His unique track record as a serial entrepreneur and his ability to raise capital and guide start-ups through growth will be invaluable assets for Cardiawave" declares Carine Schoronoff, CEO of Cardiawave

With this appointment, Cardiawave strengthens its governance and reaffirms its ambition to transform the non-invasive treatment of cardiovascular diseases on a global scale

