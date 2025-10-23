Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2025 13:35 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

I.A.R. Systems Group AB: I.A.R. Systems Group AB's application for delisting has been approved and The Qt Company Ltd calls for compulsory redemption

I.A.R. Systems Group AB's (publ) ("IAR") application for delisting of IAR's shares of series B has now been approved by Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be 3 November 2025.

In addition, further to previous press release, The Qt Company Ltd, which holds more than 90 percent of the shares and voting rights in IAR, has now initiated compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in IAR.

For more information, please contact:

Nicolas Hassbjer, Chairman of the Board
E-post: nicolas@tequity.se

Hanna Laurentz, Head of Corporate Communications
E-post: investorrelations@iar.com
Tel: +46 735 125137

About IAR

At IAR, we provide world-leading software and services for embedded development, empowering companies globally to bring secure products that shape the future. Since its founding in 1983, our solutions have been instrumental in ensuring quality, security, reliability, and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications for a wide range of industries, including Automotive, Industrial Automation, IoT, MedTech, Military, and Public Safety sectors. With support for 15,000 devices from over 70 semiconductor partners, we are dedicated to fostering innovation and enabling our customers' success.

The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with a global presence of sales and support offices strategically located across the world. IAR is an I.A.R. Systems Group AB subsidiary, listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap (ticker symbol: IAR B). To learn more, visit us at www.iar.com.

