New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + International Day kicks off

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 23rd
- Stocks are little changed early Thursday after the major indices slid yesterday. Easing concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions, President Trump said Wednesday evening that his meeting with Xi Jinping is "scheduled."
- Markets moved lower in the previous session after Treasury Secretary Bessent said that the administration is considering curbing exports made with U.S. software to the world's second largest economy.
- NYSE's International Day kicks off today. The annual event brings together global business leaders for a day of discussions, networking, and a reception.
