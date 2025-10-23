Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.10.2025 15:00 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + International Day kicks off

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 23rd

  • Stocks are little changed early Thursday after the major indices slid yesterday. Easing concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions, President Trump said Wednesday evening that his meeting with Xi Jinping is "scheduled."
  • Markets moved lower in the previous session after Treasury Secretary Bessent said that the administration is considering curbing exports made with U.S. software to the world's second largest economy.
  • NYSE's International Day kicks off today. The annual event brings together global business leaders for a day of discussions, networking, and a reception.

Opening Bell
Energy Vault (NYSE: NRGV) celebrates the launch of asset vault

Closing Bell
The NYSE celebrates its second annual International Day

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803759/NYSE_Oct_23_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5579414/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--international-day-kicks-off-302592829.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.