Epomaker Inc.: Epomaker: Boldly Breaking Boundaries, Fearlessly Challenging Limits

Listening to the community has always been a core principle at Epomaker, and "no compromises" is the unwavering commitment to deliver top-quality products.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / With continuous support from its growing community, Epomaker has received valuable feedback and suggestions. Many community members have expressed a desire for mice that not only offer a visually striking design but also deliver exceptional performance. In response to this, Epomaker is proud to announce the launch of two new mice, designed and developed based on the input of its dedicated users.

The Epomaker CarbonX

Although Epomaker is not a traditional mouse brand, the CarbonX was designed from the outset to break the mold. Featuring an innovative aerospace-grade carbon fiber shell, this mouse combines a lightweight 50g build with exceptional durability, efficient heat dissipation, and a comfortable user experience.

To achieve a more stable 8kHz polling rate, the Epomaker CarbonX moves away from traditional, lower-cost sensors, opting for the high-performance PixArt PAW3950 sensor. Paired with Omron optical switches, the Epomaker CarbonX is designed to assist users in achieving peak performance in both gaming and daily use, with a lifespan of up to 1 million clicks. An 8kHz polling rate is a rare feature found only in high-end gaming mice, providing an ultra-fast response speed that is several times that of most wireless mice.

In terms of aesthetics, this mouse features a unique hollow design that has caught the attention. Its sleek appearance not only reduces weight but also excels in terms of both aesthetics and functionality. The mouse's internal design includes a dustproof layer around the circuit board to protect vital components, while its open layout makes cleaning easier.

The Epomaker Click Lite

If the Epomaker CarbonX is crafted for Epomaker enthusiasts, then the Epomaker Click Lite is a classic choice designed for the global community. The Epomaker Click Lite features a timeless black-and-white color scheme, with a minimalist design that makes it versatile for a wide range of uses. Whether for work, study, or gaming, this mouse effortlessly adapts to any environment.

Equipped with 5 programmable buttons, the Epomaker Click Lite is highly customizable to meet users' specific needs, enhancing precision and versatility for an optimal gaming experience. This mouse features the advanced PAW3311 sensor, capable of running at a stable 1000Hz polling rate. With adjustable DPI settings up to 12,000 DPI, it ensures unparalleled accuracy. These settings offer a significant boost in competitive performance.

Outfitted with a high-capacity 500mAh battery, the Epomaker Click Lite redefines endurance, providing continuous use on a full charge. Whether you're in the midst of long gaming sessions, work marathons, or creative projects, this remarkable battery life keeps you focused and uninterrupted throughout your day.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker CarbonX ($79.99) and the Epomaker Click Lite($29.99) are now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store.

