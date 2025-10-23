Ontic and Vertosoft Partner to Deliver Integrated Threat Intelligence to Federal Agencies

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Vertosoft, a value-driven software distributor, announced a strategic partnership with Ontic, a leading software platform for connected security intelligence. This collaboration allows Ontic to leverage Vertosoft's robust portfolio of government contract vehicles, simplifying procurement and accelerating deployment of the Ontic Platform in the public sector.

"Vertosoft is committed to bringing innovative and mission-critical technologies to the public sector," said Josh Slattery, VP of Tech Sales at Vertosoft. "This partnership ultimately strengthens public sector access to connected, proactive security technologies and ensures agencies have the tools required for today's modern threat landscape."

"The Ontic Platform enables federal security teams to uncover and investigate emerging threats, connect and assess threat actors, triage incidents faster, and standardize reporting - all within a single, modern system," said Zach Kebetz, Director, Federal at Ontic. "By partnering with Vertosoft, we're expanding access to this connected, proactive intelligence so federal agencies can strengthen how they protect our nation's people and operations."

The Ontic Platform provides a centralized database to maintain high-value assets and known threats, always-on monitoring of OSINT, public records, social media, dark web, and more - all integrated with intuitive case management and investigation workflows. With Ontic, security leaders gain a 360-degree view of their threat landscape and the tools to act with confidence.

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft, we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market.

About Ontic

Ontic provides software that helps corporate and government security teams identify threats, assess risk, and respond faster to keep people and organizations safe. Its Connected Intelligence Platform unifies security operations and data into a centralized system of record, enabling organizations to conduct risk assessments, protect against workplace violence, and manage threats and incidents more efficiently. Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies rely on Ontic to support security programs such as executive protection, threat intelligence, and corporate investigations. Learn more at ontic.co or follow us on LinkedIn.

