Van Marter Law: A Mountain of Expertise

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / "Buying and selling property can be incredibly stressful," says Katherine Van Marter, owner and supervising attorney at Van Marter Law. "It's a huge investment to buy a home, and people want to work with someone who understands the entire process. We're here to provide them with a customized client experience that helps them feel safe and secure every step of the way."

Located in Asheville's River Arts District, Van Marter Law is a boutique real estate and land-use law firm serving clients across western North Carolina. While much of the firm's work focuses on guiding buyers and sellers through the closing process, the team also advises clients on a variety of property-related matters, ranging from homeowners association (HOA) disputes to shared-well agreements.

"We handle anything that is related to property law," Van Marter says. "I like to tell people that if it touches the ground, we'll at least talk to you about it."

A graduate of Tulane University, Van Marter began her career working in environmental policy and litigation. After relocating to Asheville, she took a job handling real estate closings at a local law firm.

"I didn't think real estate closings were going to be a good fit for me, but it was a job," Van Marter says. "Once I started working there, however, I realized that I really enjoyed the work. I loved being able to guide people through such an intimidating process. Unlike environmental litigation, I was able to help people resolve things immediately."

Eventually, Van Marter opened her own practice. Her detail-oriented and personable approach has earned her firm countless referrals and glowing online reviews. She's also a local favorite, being a two-time winner of Mountain Xpress' Best of WNC X Awards for Best Real Estate Attorney

LOCALLY CRAFTED CLIENT CARE

While most of the firm's work revolves around real estate closings, Van Marter continues to advise clients on various aspects of environmental and land-use law, including land trusts, easements, water rights, zoning, and regulatory matters. She also regularly helps clients with the often-complex task of title research and examination.

"I'm a detail-oriented person, and I love investigating these decades-old records to answer convoluted questions about property and ownership," Van Marter says. "It's a lot more interesting than you might think. It's like solving a puzzle for my clients."

By providing clients with a friendly, welcoming experience, Van Marter and her staff can remove much of the stress and uncertainty that comes with a complex legal situation. The firm utilizes modern technology to streamline the communication and filing process wherever possible. Most importantly, it's the perfect firm for the more relaxed Asheville lifestyle.

"We always want our clients to feel comfortable," Van Marter says. "We're woman owned and dog friendly. I like to tell people that I'll be happy to close on their million-dollar home, but I'll also be wearing Birkenstocks while I do it. Asheville is probably the only place I can get away with that."

