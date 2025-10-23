Littleton Legal PLLC: An Empowering Approach

From estate planning to business strategy, Littleton Legal PLLC helps clients plan for a legacy of success.

BROKEN ARROW, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / "We deliver expert legal solutions and peace of mind to families and business owners planning for successful futures," says Brittany Littleton, founder and managing attorney of Littleton Legal PLLC. "That means offering personalized, forward-thinking counsel to help clients preserve family harmony while passing down their values and wealth. It also means guiding entrepreneurs in building legally sound companies that grow sustainably."

Based in Broken Arrow, Littleton Legal has served clients across the Tulsa area for over a decade, offering holistic, customized estate planning and business law services. The firm prides itself on providing inclusive, high-quality legal services to clients from diverse backgrounds. "We believe we're doing life-changing work that empowers individuals, strengthens families, creates healthy businesses, and encourages peace and harmony. It is our responsibility and privilege to improve the community we live and work in. When families and business owners thrive, communities thrive," Littleton explains.

"Getting great legal advice shouldn't feel intimidating. Working with us is different from a big law firm," she adds. "Our team is large enough to offer high-touch service yet small enough to respond nimbly to each client's needs while still delivering best-in-class legal counsel. We build multigenerational relationships rooted in trust because our dedication to our clients' long-term success is genuine." This client-centered, mission-driven approach has earned the firm widespread recognition. Littleton has been recognized by Super Lawyers® as a Rising Star in Estate Planning and been honored by the Oklahoma Bar Association for advancing attorney education on the intersection of estate planning and business law. The Broken Arrow Chamber honored Littleton as the 2022 Business-Person of the Year and the City of Tulsa named Littleton Legal the 2025 Pinnacle Award Corporate Champion.

CREATING AND LIVING A LEGACY

"Everyone deserves the peace of mind that comes with a well-crafted estate plan," says Littleton. "It's not just about protecting assets; it's about helping families stay united during times of crisis." Many people delay estate planning, dreading conversations about death, disability, or taxes. As a result, planning happens too frequently under pressure when options are limited and decisions must be rushed. Littleton encourages a different mindset. "Proactive legal planning isn't depressing; it is empowering. You can prepare for the worst while also expecting the best. Clients often tell us the process was easier than expected and left them with a huge sense of relief. Estate planning is not only a loving thing to do for your family, but also a gift to give yourself."

ENTREPRENEURIAL THINKING

This holistic, individualized approach extends to the firm's business law services. A natural problem-solver, Littleton brings practical insight to her work with business owners. "Unlike most attorneys, I consider myself a business owner first and a lawyer second. This perspective fuels my passion for helping other entrepreneurs build strong, lasting companies," she says. "I understand what motivates and worries my clients because I've been in their shoes. Whether you're launching a venture or planning for succession, you need an advisor who understands both where you are and where you're headed. For our clients, Littleton Legal is that partner."

